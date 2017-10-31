Trinity Consultants Acquires TGB Partnership

Rob Ferry, TGB Partnership Co-Founder “TGB Partnership is widely recognized and highly respected for expertise in tank design and emissions management. For over a decade, Trinity has partnered with TGB on projects and has been a reseller of TGB’s tank emissions estimation software, TankESP."

Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international environmental, heath, and safety (EHS) consulting firm that specializes in industrial air quality issues, announces its acquisition of TGB Partnership of Hillsborough, North Carolina. TGB is a consulting and software firm that specializes in the control of air emissions, the development of standards and regulations, data analysis, and the design of aluminum structures. TGB was founded in 1993 by Robert L. Ferry and J. Randolph Kissell, structural engineers who are renowned experts on atmospheric storage tanks and aluminum structures. Rob Ferry is a trusted consultant to multiple trade associations and private sector clients, and leads the petroleum industry’s development of recommendations to EPA regarding standards and emissions calculations for storage tanks. Randy Kissell is a long-standing consultant to the aluminum industry, serving numerous private sector clients as a technical expert, and is the primary author for the Aluminum Association’s Aluminum Design Manual.

Paul Greywall, Trinity’s Director of Business Development, commented on the transaction, “TGB Partnership is widely recognized and highly respected for expertise in tank design and emissions management. For over a decade, Trinity has partnered with TGB on projects and has been a reseller of TGB’s tank emissions estimation software, TankESP. We could not be more pleased to have them as part of our organization going forward.”

TGB founder Rob Ferry noted, “TGB is pleased to join forces with Trinity Consultants. Having collaborated with Trinity’s staff on client and industry-related projects, we feel comfortable with Trinity as an organization that values the same technical excellence and client service that are essential to us. This transaction will allow TGB to maintain our focus on providing the highest level client service.” TGB staff will remain in Hillsborough, North Carolina.

Background on Trinity Consultants

Founded in 1974 in Dallas, Texas, Trinity operates in locations across the U.S. and in Canada, the U.K., China, and the Middle East. Trinity assists industrial facilities with regulatory EHS permitting and compliance, specializing in air quality permitting and compliance management. In addition to EHS consulting, Trinity’s divisions provide environmental modeling software (BREEZE®), implement technology solutions for EHS information management (T3®), provide professional EHS training, support engineering and EHS staffing needs (Trispyrian Resources), and assist life sciences companies with occupational health science and toxicology (SafeBridge Consultants®).

Background on TGB Partnership

The TGB Partnership, a consulting firm in Hillsborough, NC, specializes in the control of air emissions, the development of standards and regulations, data analysis, and the design of structures.