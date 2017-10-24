CRMXchange Announces November Customer Support Webcast Schedule

CRMXchange, celebrating its 21st year as the leading online information resource for customer care/contact center professionals, announces a series of free educational events to address these vital issues. The schedule includes a multi-sponsor discussion on Self-Service, Digital Media and Workforce Optimization.

10/26 - Workshop: SMS Text – What’s Right 4 U? - West

With 64 percent of people preferring text communication to on-the-phone customer support, texting is no longer a mere alternative to the phone call; it’s the channel of choice. Without the right strategy, moving forward with a proactive messaging plan can be a headache. One big mistake – failing to consider future requirements. During this interactive workshop we will: walk you through a strategy assessment, help clarify your proactive messaging criteria, and show how texting can help you achieve your specific CX goals. You will leave this webcast with a document outlining your specific needs so you can make the best SMS decisions for your customers and business.

11/7 - Stop Asking Customers What You Already Know: Enter the Age of Intent- [24]7

The Age of Intent is a new era for business. Consumer expectations are higher than ever and customer experience is paramount. It’s an era where the companies that understand, anticipate and act on consumer intent will thrive, and those that don’t will be disrupted. There is a simple way to deliver these experiences. In this webcast we detail the benefits of intent-driven engagement. Join us to learn how: intent-driven engagement is being used to anticipate and act on what customers really want, AI and predictive analytics are delivering personalized customer experiences at scale, and to enhance customer interactions while lowering costs.

11/9 - An Adaptive Response to the Changing Workforce - Engaging Employees in Today’s Contact Center - NICE

A changing workforce requires an adaptive response from employers. Today’s contact center workforce is mostly millennial, a generation demanding both active engagement in the workplace and an unprecedented degree of work-life balance. Many employers are struggling to meet employee expectations and to retain high performers in the effort to meet ever increasing customer service challenges. Join this webcast for insight into the current workforce landscape and adaptive tactics employers can deploy to help achieve employee satisfaction and retention, and recruit high-performing talent – all while reducing operational overhead.

11/14 - Tech Tank – Enhancing Customer Engagement with Omni-Channel Self Service- Aspect, Inbenta, and inContact

For many, customer self-service is the preferred way to initiate interaction with a company. Self-service done right is a win-win proposal. This roundtable explores the most effective methods of providing customers with expanded capability to resolve issues on their own first, then seamlessly move to other channels.

11/15 -Bringing it Together: How Better Contact Center Plans Lead to a Better Operation - Genesys

When organizations improve capacity plans, better manage seasonality, determine the best way to schedule agent training, and develop individual agent performance plans – the contact center sky rockets. In this webcast, we will discuss the benefits to improve these critical planning functions, highlighting how to quantify the ROI for embarking on these important improvement projects.

