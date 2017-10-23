I selected the Norland XR 800 due to the minimal dosage of radiation, price, and the ability to measure body composition.

Norland at Swissray, a pioneer in the bone densitometry (DXA) devices is pleased to announce their newest XR 800 client, the Exercise Science Department at the College of St. Mary in Omaha, NE. According to Dr. Andrew Shim, Director, Kinesiology & Exercise Science Program, the system was purchased “to have our Physician Assistant, Occupational Therapy, Nursing, and eventually our new Physical Therapy program involved in screenings for bone mineral density and collecting data on body fat with community service projects for undergraduate and grad students.” Dr. Shim said the College of St. Mary choose the XR 800 DXA system because it emitted the lowest dose of radiation per scan to the subject and operator of all the systems he considered. Having a device that allows for research grade bone health and body composition assessments which will greatly benefit multiple departments at the school.

Norland DXA systems are found in colleges and universities all over the world. Systems like the XR 800 DXA allow Exercise Science, Kinesiology, Nutrition and numerous other departments to use a systems for teaching, research, and community out-reach programs. These gold standard bone health systems have been used clinically for years. Recently body composition screening has become popular with the DXA systems. By separating bone from fat and lean tissue, subjects now get a detailed assessment of the three compartments of total body weight. This is important for overall health status and athletic performance purposes.

About Norland at Swissray

Since 1968 Norland at Swissray has been the pioneer and leader in the design and manufacture of bone densitometry technology. In both clinical and research settings Norland densitometer systems are known to provide the highest accuracy and lowest radiation dosage in the assessment of bone density and body composition. Swissray Group is recognized for high quality products, exceptional instrumentation value, and world class service. For more info, contact: Joe Joyce, Director, Research & Sports Performance Markets, 920-397-8228, Joe.joyce@swissray.com.

About College of Saint Mary

College of Saint Mary is a thriving Catholic university providing access and affordable education to women. CSM fosters potential and leadership through academic excellence, scholarship and lifelong learning. The University offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in many of today's high-paying, in-demand fields, including physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, nursing, science, education, business and legal studies. To learn more about College of Saint Mary, visit CSM.edu, or contact Kyle Semprini, 402-399-2407, ksemprini@csm.edu<mailto:ksemprini@csm.edu