OKWAVE Inc. Has Released More Than 100 Halloween Greeting Cards

Spooky Smile Halloween Pumpkin Card "Davia offers a wide variety of scary Halloween cards. Davia also offers many funny Halloween cards. From Scary to Funny, you can find the perfect Halloween cards for your loved ones."

OKWAVE Inc.'s e-card service, Davia, has released more than 100 Halloween greeting cards. All Halloween cards are 100% free and there is no limit on the number of cards a user can send.

In 2016, the most sent Halloween card was the Spooky Smile Halloween Pumpkin Card, which is illustrated a spooky pumpkin lantern with many bats. Based on this trend, this year Davia has released many new spooky tone Halloween cards featuring popular Halloween elements such as pumpkin lanterns, bats, cats, ghosts, spiders and witches.

Based on the wide popularity of animal themed greeting cards, Davia added dog and cat themed Halloween cards to their lineup. To meet all user needs, Davia has released Halloween wishes cards. Now, a user can send these cards leveraging pre-created Halloween wishes.

"Halloween is the only time of the year when people send scary cards," said Tatsuo Yada, CEO, OKWAVE Inc. "Davia offers a wide variety of scary Halloween cards. Davia also offers many funny Halloween cards. From Scary to Funny, you can find the perfect Halloween cards for your loved ones."

Spooky Smile Halloween Pumpkin Card

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/spooky_smile_halloween_pumpkin_card

Halloween Cards on Davia

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/holidays/halloween

Holiday Greeting Cards on Davia

https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/cards/holidays

About OKWAVE Inc.

OKWAVE Inc. operates Birthday & Greeting Cards by Davia, which is a 100 percent free e-card service. Davia offers more than 2,000 e-cards as well as customizable birthday calendars and reminders. Davia has served over 14 million users since its inception. For more information visit: https://www.holidaycardsapp.com/. OKWAVE Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of OKWAVE (3808.NG.), which offers the Japan's first social Q&A web service and enterprise class help desk solutions. OKWAVE has received strategic investments from Rakuten and Microsoft. For more information about OKWAVE Inc. visit: http://corp.okwave.com, about OKWAVE visit: https://www.okwave.co.jp.