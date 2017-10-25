CMWL is excited to announce the lineup of obesity medicine experts for its next CME Conference, scheduled for January 20-21st in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featured is Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric neuroendocrinologist acclaimed for his research and published writings on the toxic effects of sugar. At the CMWL Obesity Medicine Conference, he plans to present findings as detailed in his new book, “The Hacking of the American Mind: The Corporate Takeover of our Bodies and Brains.”

Joining Dr. Lustig on the panel will be renowned obesity experts speaking in depth on their respective areas of concentration:



Dr. Barry Franklin, Director of the Cardiac Rehabilitation Program and Exercise Laboratories at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oaks, Michigan, will speak on preventive cardiology and lifestyle medicine.

Dr. Krishna Doniparthi, Director and physician at Functional Medicine of Georgia, will present on fat and fatty acids: cellular biology and metabolism.

Dr. Scott Kahan, Director of the National Center for Weight and Wellness, will discuss non-surgical weight loss options

Dr. Len Kravitz, Associate Professor of Exercise Science at the University of New Mexico, will present on physical activity’s impact on fat cells.

“We’re thrilled about this upcoming event,” said Dr. Matthew Pinto, Medical Director of The Center for Medical Weight Loss. “Our speakers always deliver the most informative, engaging presentations on the latest obesity medicine research. The conference also gives our participating network providers an opportunity to learn about the latest service offerings from CMWL and exchange their own medical weight loss practice experiences.”

The weekend CME conference, which will issue 10 credits to each attendee upon completion, is preceded by a 1-day Initial training seminar for new CMWL network members. The 3-day event provides a robust agenda for new participants to immerse themselves in the dynamic obesity medicine specialty and CMWL program.

For more information on provider attendance eligibility, please contact Marian Coletti at 914-332-4190 x200.