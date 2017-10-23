With all this information from different parts of your business and sales process flowing into your CRM, you can create targeted marketing campaigns and sales strategies that connect with buyers at key moments.

A new article published by Industrial Distribution magazine features exclusive B2B marketing strategies outlined by Incentive Solutions CEO Steve Damerow. The article, Keeping Accurate Client Data Can Revolutionize Distribution Channel Sales & Marketing Strategies, presents technology and data-driven solutions to the common problem of sales and marketing misalignment.

Damerow reports on various studies that outline two of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of sales and marketing alignment: communication and lack of accurate customer data. “Essentially, the two go hand-in-hand: accurate data leads to fewer miscommunications,” Damerow says. “Collecting and maintaining this vital data is a key factor in achieving that coveted ‘happy place’ of sales-marketing harmony.”

Damerow advocates using online marketing automation and CRM tools to bridge gaps in customer data and communication. Marketing automation platforms like Hubspot and Marketo, as well as CRM platforms like Salesforce, allow the compilation of sales and customer data in one place, where it can easily be used for tracking leads and marketing to existing customers.

Integrating powerful CRM systems with distribution channel incentive programs provides even more opportunities for capturing sales and customer data. “If you have a distribution channel incentive program, participants likely want to receive alerts about rewards they’ve earned, new sales promotions, etc,” Damerow says. “They can input their communication preferences into their incentive program account, and you can then feed that communication preference data straight into your CRM, where it can be easily used to develop better, targeted marketing strategies to connect with customers through email and text campaigns.”

Other uses of channel incentive program integration to acquire and manage data include:



Incorporate an incentive plan with existing LMS or online training systems to learn where product knowledge is lacking so you know how, when, and to whom you should deliver education and training.

Integrate an incentive platform with an online leaderboard, revealing top performers and products they’re selling the most of.

Integrate your sales claims collection process and channel incentive program so sales reps are motivated to submit upsells, warranty registrations, aftermarket services, maintenance, and more to receive incentive rewards.

“With all this information from different parts of your business and sales process flowing into your CRM, you can create targeted marketing campaigns and sales strategies that connect with buyers at key moments, begin foreseeing and predicting their needs based on their buying behavior, and improving their customer experience and your relationship with them,” Damerow says.

Data has become crucial in today’s mature, competitive marketplaces. Industrial Distribution guest writers and industry experts like Steve Damerow are committed to helping businesses combine the knowledge and efforts of their sales forces and marketing teams, resulting in more effective B2B marketing strategies.

