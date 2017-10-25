Imagine this, an island of palm trees and blue seas now turned into an island that looks like a war zone with uprooted trees and black water as a result of Hurricane Maria.

Learning of the plight of a large family in rural Guayama, Puerto Rico, Owners of B & E Meats and Seafood, Jeff Green and Steve Dunaychuk, along with Queen Anne store Manager, Gordy Maggs, made a decision to step up to help by collecting needed items to send back to Puerto Rico. McCarthy and Schiering Wine Merchants, a neighboring wine shop, also agreed to participate. Together the two companies will be sampling delicious bites and tasty wines.

Bettina Carey, the event's organizer, a Puerto Rican who has family in Guayama, a small rural community in Puerto Rico wrote, "Imagine this, an island of palm trees and blue seas now turned into an island that looks like a war zone with uprooted trees and black water as a result of Hurricane Maria. Now imagine life under martial law, limited access to funds as banks will only allow $100 withdrawals, boiling contaminated water to bathe in and drink, 8-9 hour long lines to get fuel, limited or no cell service, no electricity, food rationing, most roads in disrepair, the list of the devastating impact of Hurricane Maria goes on and on. Months, if not years, of recovery is expected to cost billions."

Carey adds, "For weeks I have felt helpless not knowing how to help my family in Puerto Rico and having difficulty communicating with anyone on the island, but now as a result of B & E and McCarthy and Schiering my family will get the help that they so desperately need."

Maggs, remarked: "This is just us giving back to the community that we belong to. We realize that there a lot of folks who have families in Puerto Rico and we just want to help." Green adds, "When we decided to support Hurricane Maria survivors we also realized that there were several employees who had family in Puerto Rico and it totally made sense that we jump in and help."

Donations of canned goods, water, flashlights, batteries and hygienic supplies, among other necessities are being accepted at all four B & E Meats and Seafood locations.

Funds can be donated directly to "Help Guayama Puerto Rico Survivors" GoFundMe account at: https://www.gofundme.com/helpguayamapuertoricosurvivors. 100 cents of every dollar will benefit Puerto Ricans.

Owner of B & E, Jeff Green says, "Please help us share information about the event and help where you can. Thank you in advance for sharing, caring and donating!"

DATE & TIME:

Saturday, November 4

10:00am-6:00pm

LOCATION:

B & E Meats and Seafood

2401 Queen Anne Av N

Seattle, WA 98109

http://www.bnemeats.com

(206) 284-3885

COST/TICKETS/REGISTRATION:

Free samples of delicious bites will be served by B & E Meats and Seafood and delicious wines will be served by McCarthy & Schiering. Must be 21 y.o. for wine tasting.

MORE INFO:

Contact: Bettina Carey

Email: askbettina(at)gmail.com

Phone: 206-349-4297

About B & E Meats and Seafood:

B&E Meats and Seafood, voted "Best Butcher" & "Best Fish Market" in 2017 by voters in Seattle's A-List, was founded nearly 60 years ago by brothers Bob and Earl Green. The team has now grown to include owners Jeff and Trisha Green (Bob's son and daugther-in-law) and daughter, Dena Green, along with co-owner, Steve Dunaychuk. Known for serving up the highest quality specialty meats and freshest seafood in town, including Copper River Salmon, and outstanding marinated products such as Teriyaki Beef Tri-tips, Kalbi Marinated Beef Ribs, Award-Winning Beef Jerky, and always delicious Smoked Salmon Candy B & E Meats and Seafood is preparing to be around the next 60 years.

About McCarthy & Schiering Wine Merchants, Inc.:

Opening their first retail wine shop in 1980 and they have spent over 35 years offering clients select wines that represent quality and value. McCarthy & Schiering Wine Merchants emphasize personal service in comfortable, friendly settings. They carry an extensive selection of wines from around the world, specializing in wines from Washington and Oregon. As fine wine merchants, they select their choices through daily tasting and evaluation. They were recognized in 1998 by Food and Wine magazine as “retailer of the year.” In April 2004, GQ magazine named their shops as one of the “50 best Wine Stores in America” and one of the “top 10 small specialty shops featuring wines from Piedmont and Tuscany.”