Ali Sahabi Joins LA County Business Federation’s Board of Directors

Ali has broad knowledge and a deep expertise in the impacts that our built environment can have on social, environmental and economic issues that affect our quality of life.

The Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed) announced today the appointment of Ali Sahabi, chief operating officer of Optimum Seismic Inc., to the organization’s board of directors.

Optimum Seismic is Southern California’s leading earthquake retrofit company and a Founders’ Level sponsor of the BizFed organization. Sahabi, in addition to his role at Optimum Seismic, is an award-winning master developer, general engineering contractor and business leader, and is president of Optimum Group LLC, a real estate development and construction management firm.

“Ali has broad knowledge and a deep expertise in the impacts that our built environment can have on social, environmental and economic issues that affect our quality of life,” said BizFed’s Founding Chief Executive Officer Tracy Hernandez. “We look forward to his insight and contributions to our Board.”

Sahabi applauded the work of BizFed and the important role it plays in the greater Los Angeles region.

“BizFed is a massive alliance of organizations that represent a diverse cross-section of hundreds of thousands of businesses from across the county,” he said. “The work they do to bring people together, build consensus and solve problems is unparalleled in our region. I am honored to be a part of it.”

Optimum Seismic is the only seismic retrofit company to have been named a preferred vendor by fellow BizFed members such as the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) and the Apartment Association of California Southern Cities (AACSC). The company is a thought leader in the industry, a frequent contributor to trade journals and presenter of educational seminars on behalf of professional organizations, including the California Apartment Association (CAA).

“Our organization appreciates the level of experience, expertise and educational outreach Optimum Seismic offers to keep apartment owners informed about the many issues surrounding earthquake retrofits,” said AAGLA Chief Operating Officer Yvonne Calderon. “It’s very helpful to our members and enables them to sift through the confusion and clamor so they can make informed decisions regarding their property.”

About BizFed Los Angeles

With more than 160 business organizations representing 325,000 employers with 3 million employees throughout L.A. County, BizFed is a massive, diverse grassroots alliance that advocates for policies and projects that strengthen the regional economy. Leveraging power in numbers, BizFed explores all sides of critical issues and takes action to make a difference for business growth, job creation, and economic vitality in Southern California.

About Optimum Seismic

Optimum Seismic, Inc., is Southern California’s leading retrofit company for earthquake retrofit engineering and construction, specializing in multifamily and commercial buildings. Since 1984, the team at Optimum Seismic has completed more than 1,900 retrofits throughout the state of California. For information, visit http://www.optimumseismic.com.