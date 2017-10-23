It's exciting to see luminaries from around the world gather to light the way for others to discover purpose in business, leadership, and life.

“Despite living in a time of global connection, people feel isolated and lonely,” said Kevin Monroe, Navigating North Summit host and managing partner of X Factor Consulting. “They are busier than ever and feel less accomplished. People have more stuff, yet sense more emptiness. People are meant for more, but settling for less. A revolution is underway.”

The visionaries behind the Navigating North Summit didn’t start the revolution, but want to do their part to fuel it. For five days, from October 30 through November 3, the Navigating North Summit invites leaders from around the world to consider what purpose means and how to incorporate it in every aspect of their lives. Research confirms that when people are on purpose they sleep better, live longer, and are happier in their work.

Each day of the Summit, three experts share their wisdom on topics like discovering purpose, realigning your life when you drift from your purpose, and understanding your purpose at work, home and the community. Participants will also learn each day how to live a purpose-driven life from a live panel discussion.

“Zig Ziglar was a pioneer of purpose in business and life,” said Mark Timm, CEO of Ziglar Family, one of the Featured Conversations at the Navigating North Summit. “He always said, 'You can have everything in life you want, if you will just help others get what they want.' The Navigating North Summit is a powerful platform to help people discover what they want in life and the next steps for pursuing their purpose. We’re thrilled to be a partner, and I’m excited to explore winning at home in my Featured Conversation during the Summit.”

The Navigating North Summit features some of the world’s best-selling authors, leadership coaches, and visionaries, including:



Dr. Marshall Goldsmith: World’s #1 Leadership Thinker and #1 Executive Coach and author of the best-selling books, "Triggers" and "What Got You Here Won’t Get You There".

Dr. Rick Rigsby: Author of Lessons From a Third Grade Dropout, whose 2017 commencement address at Cal Maritime is an Internet sensation.

Kitty Waters: Co-creator of The Network of Transformational Leaders and host of Kitty Talks, a popular podcast in the UK.

Todd Henry: International Speaker and Author of "The Accidental Creative", "Die Empty", and "Louder Than Words".

Craig Juntunen: Former professional quarterback, entrepreneur, and founder of Both Ends Burning, and producer of the award-winning documentary "Stuck".

Mark Timm: Ziglar Family CEO and serial entrepreneur.

Bernadette Jiwa: Globally recognized authority on the role of story in business and marketing. Author of five best-selling books on marketing and brand storytelling including: Difference, Meaningful, Hunch, and The Fortune Cookie Principle.

Jeremy Courtney: Founder and CEO of Preemptive Love, an international organization providing relief to war-torn families.

For more information on how to register for free access to the Navigating North Summit, visit https://www.navigatingnorthsummit.com/. The Summit is hosted by X Factor Consulting with sponsorship assistance from these companies: Word Revolution, My TED Talk, One Stone Creative, On Purpose Project, and Dreams to Plans.