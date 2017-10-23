Come Join Us February 9th 2018. It's going to be epic! Mission trips offer the some of most profound, educational and life changing experiences a human being can ever have

It’s mission trip time! If you’ve ever spoken to anyone who’s gone on a mission trip, the characterization of their experiences are always the same. The words “life changing”, “the most fulfilling thing I’ve ever done”, “incredible” and other expressions of passion and excitement always shine through. But despite these incredibly positive experiences, there tends to be some apprehension in going to a place like Haiti on a mission trip and it’s largely for reasons that are not based in reality more than truth.

All Power Executive Director Solomon Carter (affectionately known as Pastor Solomon) states, “mission trips offer some of the most profound, educational and life changing experiences a human being can ever have. And of course within that, Jesus Christ commands us to go out among the poor and downtrodden to not only preach the gospel but to offer aid to those whom Christ calls ‘the least of these brothers and sisters’”. Pastor Solomon like so many other servant leaders found that the excuses for not serving Christ through mission work were not only based on fallacy but that the foundation of those untruths are meant to stop people from being blessed and being a blessings to others. He stated “as I had an opportunity to reflect on some of the excuses that were completely divorced from reality as to why people deny themselves such an incredibly rewarding experience, I decided to name our February mission trip “the no excuses tour” in order to hopefully cause people to look inwardly as to why they would deny themselves such an incredible blessing of service.” He went on to say “Over the last several years, I’ve heard things like “the reason why I can’t go is because of the lions and tigers, I don’t want to sleep in a tent and rough it all week, witch doctors shrinking heads of unsuspecting Christians while delivering aid (clearly a case of watching too much beetlejuice), roving groups of criminals in every quadrant of the nation (too much mad max), no drinking water, no food and the list goes on and on. Undoubtedly negative stereotypes produced by television. But all of these things are the farthest thing from the truth. In fact Haiti is safer than most major and many even smaller American cities, there are no big game animals, we sleep securely indoors and you can come back heavier than when you came from all of the good food”. In an effort to educate people about the stunning beauty of Haiti and the work and fun people have on mission trips with the All Power Team, their site offers over three hundred visually stunning pictures and insightful videos that place the viewer in the front row of some of the invaluable work they’ll be doing as a short term missionary with the All Power Team in February.

People from all walks of life are welcomed to join the “no excuses tour” mission trip February 9th to 16th 2018 as long as they have a heart to serve. Churches, civic groups, schools and individuals, so you didn't have a connection for mission work? COME SERVE WITH US! Slots are going fast but there’s still time. To learn more and see what we do, who we do it for and how we do it, visit us at http://www.AllPowerMissions.com or email us at info(at)allpowermissions(dot)com