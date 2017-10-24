McPherson Named Senior Vice President at Pilgrim Consulting, Inc.

Software industry veteran Chris McPherson has joined the team at Pilgrim Consulting, Inc., as Senior Vice President of Service Delivery.

A Nashville native, McPherson has seen his career span many notable industries, from stints at entertainment industry giants such as the Country Music Association and Gaylord Entertainment to healthcare leaders like HCA and DaVita, as well as other positions in retail and manufacturing. He founded custom software company Firefly Logic in 2003 and spent a decade there as a partner. Most recently, he was Director of Image Processing at ForceX (L3), where he led a cross-divisional team of engineers developing algorithms to enhance the products manufactured by the company.

Pilgrim Consulting founder and chief executive officer Mark McGarrity is pleased to have McPherson join the team.

“Chris was instrumental in the growth and development of the engineering department at ForceX,” he says. “He has a unique focus on making development teams operate at peak performance, and these skills will translate well with us at Pilgrim as we grow market share and evolve our service offering. The addition of Chris’ skill set and expertise to our senior leadership team allows us to take our business to the next level.”

About Pilgrim Consulting

Founded in 1999 by tech entrepreneurs, Pilgrim develops smart software solutions. From custom builds to rapid application development, the Nashville-based firm applies proven discovery and user experience processes, deploying the right skills and resources, delivering on time and on budget. More than 100 employees focus on disciplined software development, built with the end in mind, for its 40+ clients. https://pilgrimconsulting.com/