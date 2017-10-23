Frank Irizarry Joins LeaseAccelerator as Vice President of Sales

With the deadlines for the new lease accounting standards growing closer, companies do not have time to invest in the traditional six-month vendor software selection process.

LeaseAccelerator, the leading provider of Enterprise Lease Accounting software, announced today that Frank Irizarry has joined the company as vice president of sales. Frank has over 30 years of experience helping financial executives identify, evaluate, buy, and deploy complex business solutions at other market leading financial software companies including Oracle, Siebel, Reval, and FinancialForce. Prior to joining LeaseAccelerator, Frank was the vice president of enterprise accounts at FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP native to the Salesforce platform.

“With the deadlines for the new lease accounting standards growing closer, companies do not have time to invest in the traditional six-month vendor software selection process,” said Frank Irizarry, vice president of sales. “They need a solution provider that can help them quickly define requirements, compare various alternatives, and select the best option for their specific needs. I am looking forward to partnering with controllers and their lease accounting project teams to help them navigate the buying process as effectively as possible.”

Irizarry will focus on increasing LeaseAccelerator’s penetration in the rapidly growing Enterprise Lease Accounting software market. Enterprise Lease Accounting software is designed around the needs of corporate controllers, enabling them to comply with the current and new standards (ASC 840 and 842; IAS 17 and IFRS 16) while reducing the costs of leasing through competitive capital sourcing and controlling overpayments, resulting in audit success and quantitative savings.

“Most chief accounting officers and controllers are still early in the process of understanding the critical considerations for success with an Enterprise Lease Accounting application,” said Jay McGlynn, chief revenue officer of LeaseAccelerator. “Frank’s extensive experience selling complex business solutions to financial leaders in global companies makes him an ideal candidate to help our prospects quickly climb the learning curve and accelerate the software selection process.”

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator’s proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all types of leases including real estate, fleet, IT, and other equipment at an asset-level as required by FASB and IASB. On average, LeaseAccelerator’s Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.