With 67 new territory openings in 2017, Mosquito Joe now has an impressive 234 in operation, proving the scalability of the concept and creating a robust national presence. This year, the brand also hired Lou Schager as its new Chief Operating Officer to help streamline Mosquito Joe’s processes, further maximize efficiency and quality of services, and expand growth opportunities.

Schager joins the Mosquito Joe team after spending more than 26 years in the U.S. Navy, flying F-14’s out of San Diego before moving to Virginia Beach where he was the Commanding Officer of Strike Fighter Squadron 34. As Commander, Schager served two deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan before becoming the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana in 2014, overseeing all aspects of operations, logistics, safety and security for more than 16,000 personnel across three separate bases.

“I gained great insight through my leadership opportunities while serving in the Navy,” said Schager. “Placing as much emphasis on building relationships as on making informed, strategic decisions led to high-level operational performance. When I was transitioning out of the military, I wanted to find an organization I could connect with on a personal level. Mosquito Joe fits both of those so well for me because our brand helps families enjoy their outdoors while also making entrepreneurial dreams come true for our franchisees.”

Schager first learned about Mosquito Joe as a customer in 2014. While his young children loved spending time outdoors playing sports, Schager worried about protecting them from insect bites and the growing threat of diseases carried by mosquitoes, so he turned to Mosquito Joe to help his family enjoy their backyard. He recognized the brand’s innovative approach to reducing the mosquito threat through a barrier spray designed to keep mosquitoes from taking over an outdoor space, and saw that the brand was on the cutting edge of something big. Now, as COO, Schager will aim to further refine Mosquito Joe’s processes, starting by improving training for new franchisees and for those looking to expand into multi-unit operations.

“Mosquito Joe’s leadership team has a strong focus on creating a successful future for its franchisees, which was a big draw to me,” Schager said. “Once I saw Mosquito Joe’s culture from the inside, I got a clear understanding of how the brand lives its core values: lead with integrity, be curious and innovative, have fun, empower and serve, and act with purpose. I was honored that they asked me to be a part of that mission. Even after nearly three decades of service, I still think of myself as a student, learning each and every day from the corporate team and from our franchisees who have the experience and knowledge base we’ll build on to move Mosquito Joe to the next level of success.”

With Schager onboard, Mosquito Joe is aggressively pursuing growth opportunities in key markets nationwide, with initial focus on markets like Chicago, Denver and in the Northeast. The brand also aims to open its first California locations in 2018, while also focusing on multi-unit expansion, ensuring that Mosquito Joe’s seasoned owners are given all the tools they need to succeed as they grow.

“As a company goes through a normal life cycle from a start up to an established franchisor, leaders like Lou are critical to creating strong organizational systems designed to support rapid growth,” said Mosquito Joe CEO Kevin Wilson. “It’s important for us to continue providing the best support in the industry to coach our existing franchisees toward operational excellence as we continue to expand into new markets nationwide.”

