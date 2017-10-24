Esker Receives PEPPOL Access Point Certification

With Esker officially becoming a certified PEPPOL Access Point, we will now be able to enhance and expand our reach.

Esker, a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, today announced that it has officially become a certified PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement On-Line) Access Point, reinforcing its commitment to worldwide interoperability.

The accreditation allows Esker to link up with the PEPPOL e-procurement platform and send electronic invoices to all private or public entities that are members of the PEPPOL network. This expands Esker’s existing ability to communicate with public administrations in France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland.

The PEPPOL network includes many private companies, in addition to public administrations of eight European countries (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom and Sweden).

With the goal of making e-invoicing the predominant invoicing method in Europe by 2020, the EU Directive on e-invoicing and public procurement gives countries the opportunity to implement local legislation requiring vendors to send e-invoices to public administrations. It is in this context that OpenPEPPOL, the non-profit international association, was created in 2012 for the development and maintenance of PEPPOL specifications — enabling businesses to communicate electronically, in a standardized electronic data interchange (EDI) format, with any European government institution in the e-procurement process.

“In today’s international context where each country has its own legislation, e-invoicing rules are becoming increasingly complex,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “Esker strongly supports the global movement to standardize exchanges between the private and public sectors. With Esker officially becoming a certified PEPPOL Access Point, we will now be able to enhance and expand our reach.”

Beyond Europe

The formalization of exchanges between companies is becoming a reality in Europe, but it has already been the case for several years in the rest of the world, particularly in South America. In Chile, Argentina and Mexico, for example, to help reduce tax evasion, 100 percent of invoices are transmitted electronically, in part thanks to Esker’s document process automation solutions.

"Invoices are the cornerstone of any business,” said Bérard. “Advancements in standardization pave the way for innovations, such as financing the invoicing chain so receivables are collected more quickly.”

