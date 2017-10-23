Engel & Völkers Miami Appoints New Executive Vice President

We view her appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our market.

Engel & Völkers Miami, a global leader in luxury real estate, announces the addition of Alexandra Elfmont as Executive Vice President, further filling out its leadership team. The role was created to further the brand's position as the leading luxury real estate brokerage in South Florida.

As EVP, Elfmont will be responsible for collaborating with License Partner & President, Irving Padron, to implement overall strategy, sales management, business development, recruitment, retention and to inspire and support Advisors for continued success and growth. Elfmont comes with a wealth of experience within the industry, having spent the last five years at Cervera Real Estate where she was instrumental in creating optimized, results-driven campaigns as the Vice President of Marketing for the Development Division. While there she oversaw the marketing, branding, strategy and video production of the development listings the firm exclusively represented, totaling over five-billion-dollars in inventory. Joining in advance of Engel & Völkers Miami's expansion plans, Elfmont can continue her success.

“I joined Engel & Völkers due to its reputation as a luxury real estate company, positioned around it’s local expertise in every market they serve,” said Elfmont. “It’s a unique opportunity to lead the top luxury brand in a major global market.”

Elfmont is the firms second high-profile hire in recent months and comes onboard amid plans for expansion. Earlier in June, the firm announced top producer Lourdes Alatriste joined on as a Partner and Private Office Advisor from One Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Alexandra’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made her a key addition to our team,” said Padron. “We view her appointment as a sign of our commitment to being the leading company in our market. We are very fortunate that we were able to find someone of Alexandra’s caliber to fulfill this role. I’m confident that she will be instrumental in propelling our current team to greater success and growing the company as a whole.”

About Engel & Völkers Miami

Engel & Völkers Miami is a luxury real estate firm specializing in the sale of premium residential and commercial real estate property throughout Greater Miami. The team is made up of leaders with local market expertise, a highly-valued network, and an unparalleled level of service to deliver the most sophisticated real estate experience in the Miami market.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 employees in more than 700 brokerages spanning over 30 countries, across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers, and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its Advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

For more information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit http://florida.evusa.com

For media inquiry, please contact: Linzee Werkmeister

Tel: (239) 348-9000

Email: Linzee.Werkmeister(at)EVUSA(dot)com