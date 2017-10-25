I am excited to be representing a project designed by the renowned Garcia-Stromberg architectural firm. Combined with Engel & Völkers international network, I am sure these residences won't be on the market long.

Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas announces their exclusive representation of RiverHouse at Middle River, a luxury riverfront condominium in the heart of East Fort Lauderdale. Designed by internationally acclaimed Garcia Stromberg-GS4studios, this sophisticated building features just 10 fully finished contemporary residences, which include a personal boat slip, located in Fort Lauderdale’s exclusive Coral Ridge neighborhood. Chosen by Garcia Stromberg-GS4studios for their reputation of exclusivity and global network in over 30 countries, Engel & Völkers brings a unique set of marketing and sales capabilities to the project team.

“I am excited to be representing a project designed by the renowned Garcia-Stromberg architectural firm,” said Marijke White, Director of Luxury Development Sales. “Combined with Engel & Völkers international network, I am sure these residences won't be on the market long.”

Due to a long-standing relationship on many commercial and residential partnerships, Engel & Völkers Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas License Partner Giancarlo Cuffia, has been appointed by the developer as Project Ambassador for RiverHouse at Middle River. Prior to this current venture, Cuffia has headed two successful new-construction projects.

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are multiple locations across Florida, including: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clermont, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas, Jupiter, Key West, Leesburg, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami-Coral Gables, Naples, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, Wellington, and Windermere.

Engel & Völkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network, which is known for demonstrating Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348- 9000.

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property, yachts and private aviation. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 9,000 employees in more than 700 brokerages spanning over 30 countries, across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established Engel & Völkers North America in 2007 and assembled a team of the industry’s top leaders, performers, and real estate innovators to expand operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its Advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

