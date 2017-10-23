Private citizens saved lives.

First Aid training is a funny thing - it is a great skill to have, but hope it's never necessary to use. In the face of a crisis, emergency response teams try to act as quickly and efficiently as possible, but sometimes their efforts are hindered by obstacles. The precious minutes between the initial call and the arrival of assistance can make all the difference.

This was the case in the recent tragic Las Vegas shooting. The emergency responders were able to arrive at the scene, but were unable to act immediately because the shooting was still occurring. When they were finally able to enter the concert grounds, they were surprised to find that practically all of the wounded victims who were still alive were removed from the premises by bystanders. Tourniquets were made out of belts to stop bleeding. Trauma experts say that private citizens saved lives by applying pressure to wounds and rushing victims to hospitals, consequently saving more lives. Such successes have prompted calls for more first-aid training.

Don't wait until tragedy has struck to consider CPR/AED & First Aid Training. Be safe. Be proactive. You never know whose life you may be able to save.

