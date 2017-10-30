My vision has always been to raise the bar in healthcare in my community. By joining forces with Professional Physical Therapy, we are able to do just that and more.

Professional Physical Therapy, a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire announces today the acquisitions of JointCare Physical Therapy in Florham Park, NJ, and South Shore Hand Therapy in Merrick, Long Island, NY.

Professional continues to rapidly expand in New Jersey and in New York. Joining Professional, is its Florham Park, NJ clinic, formerly known as JointCare Physical Therapy, located at 30 Vreeland Road, Building A, Suite 110; and its newest Merrick, Long Island Hand Therapy clinic, formerly known as South Shore Hand Therapy, located at 2108 Merrick Mall. These deals represent Professional’s 30th such transaction in less than five years, and aligns with its strategy to select only the premiere physical and hand therapy practices. Having declined nearly 150 similar opportunities, Professional has become known to be “the” partner of choice for the physical therapy community as it continues its commitment to provide exceptional patient experiences throughout the Northeast.

Jonathan DiLauri, owner of JointCare Physical Therapy states, “As a lifelong resident of Florham Park, my vision has always been to raise the bar in healthcare in my community. By joining forces with Professional Physical Therapy, we are able to do just that and more. Together, we are continuing to provide the same high-quality, personalized care to our Florham Park patients, with the added benefits and convenience of a larger company. It’s a win-win scenario for our patients and staff.”

Jeff DeBellis, Partner and Regional Vice President of Clinical Operations at Professional Physical Therapy in New Jersey adds, “Jonathan DiLauri and his clinical team have undoubtedly established the benchmark for physical therapy services in Florham Park and the surrounding communities. JointCare’s commitment to positive outcomes through personalized, one-on-one treatment, emphasis on patient education, and an exceptional patient experience clearly match our core values at Professional, and we are proud to welcome their staff and patient community to the Professional family here in NJ.”

The Florham Park location is Professional’s 47th in New Jersey, with clinics located throughout Bergen, Camden, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union Counties.

The new Merrick site is Professional’s 27th site on Long Island, with clinics throughout Nassau and Suffolk County. It is also Professional’s 11th clinic offering specialized hand therapy services on Long Island. Nancy Marder, former owner of South Shore Hand Therapy, joins Professional as Clinical Director at this location.

For more information, and a list of all of Professional Physical Therapy’s locations and services, please visit http://www.professionalpt.com.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL PHYSICAL THERAPY

Professional Physical Therapy, headquartered in Uniondale, New York, is a leading provider of physical and hand therapy and rehabilitation services throughout the New York metropolitan area, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Professional is an award-winning organization, honored as the recipient of the 2016 ADVANCE for Physical Therapy and Rehab Medicine magazine’s annual Practice of the Year award, selected based on clinical expertise and exceptional patient experience. Most recently, Professional has been named among the best workplaces in health care by Fortune Magazine; the only physical therapy company to achieve this honor.

Founded in 1998, Professional Physical Therapy operates 145 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers: 122 are standalone, and 23 are located within other places of business, including Equinox and Blink Fitness Centers. Professional’s New England facilities are operating as ProEx Physical Therapy. The company’s outpatient physical therapy centers provide treatment to patients suffering from musculoskeletal impairments associated with orthopedic and sports injuries and other medical conditions. Professional’s Sports Medicine Department has one of the largest teams of certified athletic trainers in the Northeast, serving schools in Westchester, Long Island, New York City, New Jersey and Massachusetts, and provides per diem coverage for more than 2000 events each year. Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000 square foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, NY, as well as three fitness centers in Stamford, Wilton, CT, and Copiague, NY.

http://www.professionalpt.com