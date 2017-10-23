Premier Legal Marketing Named Top PPC Agency in Philadelphia

We are like having your own in-house marketing department

Premier Legal Marketing (PLM) has been named as one of the Top 15 PPC (pay-per-click) Agencies in Philadelphia by UpCity, an online marketplace that provides a comprehensive directory of trusted marketing service professionals in various geographic markets and across industry verticals.

PLM is a boutique search engine marketing firm that designs and optimizes websites for law firms across the United States. The firm’s unique client-focused approach provides personalized service and custom programs for lawyers and law firms looking to maximize and increase their digital presence.

Marketing a law firm for optimum exposure is a must in today’s climate. Technology is evolving at a rapid pace, and new marketing techniques are constantly emerging. Creating and maintaining an internet presence can be both laborious and frustrating. PLM takes that responsibility and worry out of the client’s hands, and does the work for them.

At Premier Legal Marketing, they create, develop, design, and maintain law firm websites to maximize potential client traffic to the site, and to turn those potential leads into actual clients. The firm also manages all aspects of a comprehensive, effective digital campaign that is designed to achieve the desired goals and increase conversions.

PLM offers its clients the full range of services. Those services include web design, web development, mobile app development, PPC, SEO, social media marketing, public relations, email management, legal content writing and blogging, local listings, reputation management, branding and positioning, and marketing consulting and strategy.

The team at Premier Legal Marketing can help drive your law firm to even greater success!

As a boutique digital marketing firm, Premier Legal Marketing (PLM) offers the best in personalized service. Call them today at 856-448-4736 or visit their website at http://www.premierlegalmarketing.com to learn more.