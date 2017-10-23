Bel Mondo Beauty Expands Into Middle East And North Africa Markets

Bel Mondo Beauty announced today it has reached a five-year agreement with El Gergawy For Trade (http://www.cosmo-act.com) to distribute the skin care brand’s full line of bio cellulose treatment masks in key Middle East and North African (MENA) markets.

Based in Cairo, El Gergawy will focus initially on establishing Bel Mondo’s premium grade products with aesthetics practitioners in Egypt, before expanding to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Sheet masks are one of the skin care segment’s strongest niche categories. EuroMonitor and other market research organizations project as much as 8% CAGR for sheet masks through 2019, with the global market expected to exceed $330 million annually by 2024.

Bel Mondo Beauty develops and markets sheet masks made from bio cellulose – an advanced fiber with hydrating and calming properties that are ideal for skin repair and maintenance. The company targets estheticians and skin care professionals, who incorporate Bel Mondo’s masks as therapeutic add-ons to popular rejuvenating services such as peels, dermaplaning, microdermabrasion, micro needling, and light therapy.

Mahmoud Ali Elgergawy, President of El Gergawy For Trade, expects broad acceptance of the Bel Mondo Beauty line in the MENA region.

“Trials for Bel Mondo’s products have gone exceedingly well,” noted Elgergawy. “The potential for bio cellulose products within MENA is quite significant, both with the professional channel (medical aesthetics) and with discerning consumers seeking authentic spa-quality treatments.”

Bel Mondo Beauty was the first U.S. brand to develop and market treatment masks that exclusively utilize bio cellulose fabrics. It offers four types of full facial sheet masks – Brightening, Calming, Anti-Aging, and Ultra-Hydrating – as well as specialty treatment masks for under eye care and the decolletage zone.

Bel Mondo’s premium product line is featured in approximately 200 spas, medical spas, and resorts domestically, and sold in a dozen retail outlets throughout Hong Kong. Beauty distributors can direct inquiries to info(at)belmondobeauty(dot)com

About Bel Mondo Beauty

Bel Mondo Beauty develops and markets the world’s finest treatment masks, made exclusively from premium bio cellulose fabrics. Our distinctive line of products is sold through spas and medical spas and select retail channels. Visit http://www.belmondobeauty.com for more information, and follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BelMondoBeauty) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/BelMondoBeauty).