Kelley Imaging Systems, (Kelley) a leading Northwest provider of hardware and software solutions has partnered with Treeno Software, Inc. (Treeno) to give school districts in Washington, Oregon, Montana and parts of Idaho the ability to use their document management services through WSIPC. A cooperative public agency, WSIPC provides information services to school districts at a reasonable cost, allowing them to do more with less.

After thorough analysis and discussion, Kelley Imaging Systems and Treeno Software were awarded the contract with WSIPC because of the business value their solutions will bring to school districts. Some of the most immediate areas of need for WSIPC Schools include human resources, public information requests and student records. The document management solution provided by Kelley and Treeno addresses those needs.

“This new partnership gives school districts the ability to go directly to the source using a trusted provider through WSIPC’s purchasing program,” said Aric Manion, president and owner of Kelley Imaging. “Through the new contract, 280 schools in nine educational school districts can access software, hardware and services designed to automate document tracking and auditing, make finding and managing documents fast and easy and ensuring the privacy of sensitive documents.”

“Schools of all sizes can struggle with managing the volume of transcripts, student independent education plans, student medical information, human resources records, , financial records, and more. Treeno's Electronic Document Management solution allows school districts to make records more secure, lower operating expenses by providing instant access and create process efficiencies through automation.” said Lisa McCoole, VP of Sales at Treeno Software “Through Treeno’s document management system, available through the partnership with Kelley, school administrators and staff will have secure access to authorized files from any device, from any location and can be more efficient because the system integrates with existing applications such as Skyward ie . Familiar workflow processes can remain intact while providing real-time visibility into file processing.”

“School districts using the document management services available through this new partnership will be able to leverage the tools they need, in the departments where they are needed today, with the ability to add document management services for additional departments later,” said Sean O’Connell, Sales Manager for Kelley’s Government and Educational Major Accounts.

Using Treeno’s document management services provided by Kelley, school districts will be able to realize cost savings and efficiencies by having information at users’ fingertips and speeding up the process of managing and controlling documents. This new solution will also help school districts stay in compliance, help with audits, streamline payroll processing, automate HR functions and more.

About Kelley Imaging Systems

Kelley Imaging Systems, one of the largest privately-owned office technology companies in the Pacific Northwest, is the premier provider of office technology products, mailing equipment and software solutions, and IT solutions in the Pacific Northwest. Kelley provides its clients with the personal and exemplary services of a local company and the resources and technological innovation of a large national organization. A single-source vendor, Kelley is backed by the strength and resources of the world’s foremost technology leaders. For more information on Kelley Imaging Systems, visit https://www.kelleyimaging.com/.

About Treeno Software, Inc.

Established in 2002, Treeno Software is a leader in the Enterprise Document Management (EDM) industry. Treeno Software was one of the industry’s first to embrace cloud computing with the Treeno EDM Cloud (SaaS) and to provide web-based solutions offering secure global information access. Treeno Software’s mission is to provide their customers with operational workflow efficiencies and measurable return on investment (ROI) through the fast installation and implementation of their fully secure, highly reliable, and easy-to-use, web-based Enterprise Document Management (EDM) Solution. For more information on Treeno Software, please visit http://www.treenosoftware.com.