The winning manufacturing plants will be recognized at a special event in June 2018

ProFood World, a publication of PMMI Media Group, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is pleased to announce submissions for the fourth annual Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards are now open. All submissions are due January 12, 2018.

The peer-reviewed awards recognize facilities for projects or programs that improve sustainability efforts in food, beverage or consumer product manufacturing operations, focusing on pollution prevention, compliance assurance and environmental protection. To nominate a company, visit profoodworld.com/sema-awards-details.

“We are looking forward to the receiving the nominations in order to recognize and honor the winning companies for their outstanding achievements in environmental practices while simultaneously improving operational performance,” said Joyce Fassl, Editor in Chief of ProFood World.

Awards will be given in project and program categories including reduction in water and energy use, waste conservation, pollution prevention and packaging reductions. The winning manufacturing plants will be recognized at a special event in June 2018.

Case study videos and award submissions highlighting past winning solutions are now posted on the ProFood World website. Past award-winners include: Pepperidge Farm, Smithfield Foods, Keystone Foods, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Snyder’s-Lance and others.

Learn more about the Sustainability Excellence in Manufacturing Awards

About PMMI Media Group

PMMI Media Group is a market-leading B2B media company that produces information for packaging, processing and automation professionals, bringing together solution providers and end-users and facilitating connectivity throughout the supply chain. Its world class media brands — Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, Packaging + Processing OEM and ProFood World — are proven leaders in covering this diverse and dynamic marketplace, and its digital products incorporate leading edge media technologies to deliver informed, actionable business intelligence to the industry. PMMI Media Group also produces the Automation Conference & Expo, an annual education and networking forum, taking place in Chicago each spring.

PMMI Media Group is a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, a trade association representing more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry.

Learn more at PMMIMediaGroup.com