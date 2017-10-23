The PatronManager system will allow our fundraising and marketing teams to have a better understanding of our patrons and their needs.

PatronManager founder and CEO Eugene Carr announced today that the legendary performance space and historic landmark The Town Hall has joined the PatronManager roster and will use its arts-focused technology system built on the Salesforce platform, to expand and improve its fundraising and marketing capability.

The Town Hall has played a crucial role in the cultural fabric of New York City since before its doors opened in 1921. Conceived of by the League for Public Education during their fight for women’s suffrage, McKim, Mead and White designed the space in accordance with the League’s democratic principles and eliminated box seats in an effort for every attendee, regardless of social station, to have an unobstructed view. The venue has hosted musical giants from Richard Strauss and Sergei Rachmaninoff to Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong to John Cage and the Lounge Lizards. It has hosted debut performances from poet Edna St. Vincent Millay, contralto Marian Anderson, and a 14 year-old Whitney Houston. In 1921, birth control advocate Margaret Sanger was famously arrested and carried off the stage for attempting to talk to a mixed gender audience about contraception. The Town Hall was designated a Historic Landmark in 2013.

“As The Town Hall approaches its 100th season, we are building on our history of being a space for and of the people of New York and beyond,” explains President, Tom Wirtshafter. “The PatronManager system will allow our fundraising and marketing teams to have a better understanding of our patrons and their needs. We look forward to our next century of historic performances. Our mantra has always been ‘there is not a bad seat in the house.’ PatronManager will help us welcome more audiences into our house.”

“The most important music, speakers, artists and thinkers in our history have walked The Town Hall stage,” said Carr. “PatronManager will be an essential part in helping Town Hall deepen its relationship with its ticket buyers and supporters.”

For more information about PatronManager contact Paul Ringer at 212-271-4328.

ABOUT PATRONMANAGER: PatronManager’s mission is to revolutionize the ticketing industry by providing arts, culture, and live entertainment organizations with integrated world-class customer relationship management, box office ticketing, fundraising, and marketing solutions, built entirely on the world’s most advanced cloud-based CRM platform – Salesforce.com. Patron’s founder and CEO is Eugene Carr, a cellist who trained professionally at the Oberlin Conservatory and The Juilliard School, and subsequently served as the Executive Director of the American Symphony Orchestra and in management positions at American Express. Mr. Carr is a seasoned entrepreneur whose first technology company was the groundbreaking national arts listing and ticketing site Culturefinder.com, backed by AOL and Comcast. Today, PatronManager is used by over 700 organizations in the U.S. and Canada, including symphony orchestras, theatres, opera companies, dance companies, university performing arts centers, and museums.

ABOUT THE TOWN HALL: Town Hall is a 1,500-seat, 501(C)(3) non-profit national historic landmark venue in the heart of New York City, created by suffragists in 1921 and host to Town Hall meetings which held discussions about important issues of the day. The Hall’s outstanding acoustics allowed it to become the home of countless cultural and musical milestones.

Richard Strauss and Isaac Stern made their US debuts at Town Hall. Marian Anderson gave her first New York recital there. Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker debuted bebop to the world at Town Hall. Margaret Sanger was arrested for daring to speak to an audience of men and women about birth control. Bob Dylan performed his first major concert at Town Hall. America’s Town Meeting of the Air was one of the most celebrated and influential public discussion shows of the twentieth century, and featured guests as diverse as Eleanor Roosevelt, Langston Hughes, Richard Nixon, and Jackie Robinson. Town Hall continues to be a forum for the people—a welcome home of expression, education and exploration. In recent history, Town Hall welcomed Gilberto Gil, Joan Baez, Stephen Colbert, Jack White, Patti Smith, Larry David, Tig Notaro, Garrison Keillor, Ray LaMontagne, Ira Glass, and Neil deGrasse Tyson. We welcome the Prairie Home Companion, New York Comedy Festival, and TED Talks. We welcome debuts and old favorites, tributes and experiments, collaborations and conversation. In addition to performances at Town Hall, we serve thousands of public school children and community members every year through our Educational Outreach Programs.