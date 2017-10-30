Crowley Logistics and CrowleyFresh will partner with AMI for enhanced air freight services We will be able to offer customers spot moves from AMI's other key U.S. gateways in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, into our key markets in Central America and the Caribbean.

Crowley Logistics has formed a new reciprocal service partnership with Air Menzies International (AMI), the world’s leading trade-only airfreight wholesaler, that will enhance both companies’ offerings to their respective customers.

Under this new agreement, the CrowleyFresh facility in Medley, Fla., will become the centralized consolidation facility for AMI's Miami Gateway operation, which provides bi-directional links between Central and South America, the U.S., and the rest of the world. CrowleyFresh is a 40,000 square-foot refrigerated and temperature-controlled warehouse strategically located near Miami International Airport (MIA). These impressive facilities will enable AMI to add temperature-controlled wholesale freight services to its portfolio. Crowley will provide AMI with receiving, validation and palletization of all cargo types, as well as daily local truck deliveries to and from MIA.

Crowley will also become a U.S. Transportation Security Administration Certified Cargo Screening Facility (CCSF), enabling it to provide TSA pre-screening services for AMI and its own customers’ export cargo. This will result in a more streamlined and cost-effective process for air cargo departing on passenger flights, because the cargo will bypass the busy and more expensive screening facilities operated on-airport.

AMI in turn will provide Crowley easy access to its 100 percent neutral, wholesale air freight services from the U.S. to key markets throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, South America, Africa, Asia and Australasia. This will enable Crowley to offer its customers improved capacity, frequency and rates on tried and trusted airline services.

“Our new collaboration with AMI represents a significant enhancement to our air freight service offerings,” said Frank Larkin, Crowley senior vice president and general manager, logistics and commercial services. “For the first time, we will be able to offer customers spot moves from AMI's other key U.S. gateways in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York, into our key markets in Central America and the Caribbean.”

Added AMI’s Vice President for the U.S., Mike Pattinson, “We are very happy to be working with Crowley, and gaining access to their impressive infrastructure here in Miami. Our capabilities are complementary, and will enable both companies to enhance the quality and scope of services to their customers, while preserving AMI’s precious neutrality.”

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 125-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company. The company provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets by means of six operating lines of business: Puerto Rico liner services, international liner services, logistics services, petroleum services, marine services and technical services. Offered within these operating lines of business are: liner container shipping, logistics, contract towing and transportation; ship assist and escort; energy support; salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global; vessel management; vessel construction and naval architecture through its Jensen Maritime subsidiary; government services, and petroleum and chemical transportation, distribution and sales. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at crowley.com .

AMI – part of publicly-quoted John Menzies plc – pioneered the neutral, trade-only airfreight wholesale concept in 1976. It remains the world’s largest airfreight and air express wholesaler, with 27 core branches in the USA, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Far East and Australasia - supported by a network of service partners in over 120 global markets, whose role is to break-bulk, clear customs and (if required), deliver to destination.