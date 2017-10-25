Employment Law Lawyers Blumenthal Nordrehaug & Bhowmik If you would like to know more about the El Camino Hospital lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020.

The San Francisco employment law lawyers at Blumenthal, Nordrehaug & Bhowmik filed a class action complaint alleging that El Camino Hospital failed to pay their California non-exempt employees the correct amount of overtime wages, and also allegedly failed

to provide meal and rest periods as required by California law. The El Camino Hospital class action lawsuit, Case No. 17CV317606, is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court for the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

According to the lawsuit, El Camino Hospital allegedly failed and continues to fail to accurately calculate and pay employees for their overtime worked. The class action lawsuit further alleges, in violation of the applicable sections of the California Labor Code and the requirements of the Industrial Welfare Commission ("IWC") Wage Order, El Camino Hospital as a matter of company policy, practice and procedure, intentionally and knowingly failed to compensate its employees at the correct rate of pay for all overtime worked.

Additionally, the lawsuit also states that El Camino Hospital allegedly failed to provide their non-exempt employees all legally required off-duty, uninterrupted thirty (30) minute meal breaks and the legally required paid rest breaks. The complaint seeks demands of one (1) hour of pay for each workday in which an off-duty meal period was not timely provided for each five (5) hours of work, and/or one (1) hour of pay for each workday in which a second off-duty meal period was not timely provided for each ten (10) hours of work.

If you would like to know more about the El Camino Hospital lawsuit, please contact Attorney Nicholas J. De Blouw today by calling (800) 568-8020.

