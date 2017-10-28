Lamacchia Realty Opens New Office in Norwood, MA

Lamacchia Realty announced that they will now have an office location in Norwood!

“I’m so happy to be opening an office in Norwood so that we can serve Norwood and all the surrounding communities with this wonderful group of realtors that we have down there.” – Anthony Lamacchia, owner Lamacchia Realty

Lamacchia Realty has announced that they have opened a new office in Norwood. The company has been selling homes in Norwood since 2006. Now they have added a top local broker Julie Gross to join forces along with agent Stephen Woelfel to help them substantially grow their market share.

Kristen Meleedy, Anthony Lamacchia, Sacha Anastasio, Stephen Woelfel, Katherine Kesaris, Elaine Hoffman, Bea Murphy, and Julie Gross.Kristen Meleedy, Anthony Lamacchia, Sacha Anastasio, Stephen Woelfel, Katherine Kesaris, Elaine Hoffman, Bea Murphy, and Julie Gross.