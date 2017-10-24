We are proud that our beach communities continue to choose us as their premiere San Diego plumbing company.

Bill Howe Plumbing began his company as AM/PM Sewer & Drain Cleaning in the coastal communities of San Diego. Plumbing and drains was the main focus of the one-man operation and as the company grew with additional service divisions, Bill Howe remained a big part of the beach communities and continues to serve his customers according to the company mission, hire trained plumbers and create an environment where they can succeed, be healthy and happy, provide honest and quality services to customers, and give back to the community.

For over 37 years, Bill Howe and the company has been the recipient of numerous industry and leadership awards including the most recent honor of “Gold Medal Plumber” in La Jolla by readers of the Village News. The local newspaper is the number one independent source of news and businesses in the coastal community. Bill Howe has received this honor for the past 4 years.

“We are proud that our beach communities continue to choose us as their premiere San Diego plumbing company,” said Bill Howe. “For the first 32 years of our business, we were headquartered near where it all began and continue to be a part of the beach communities through our employees, local sponsorships, and our amazing customer service.”

The San Diego Community Newspaper Group publishes the La Jolla Village News, Beach & Bay Press, and the Peninsula Beacon. Each paper hosts a “Best Of” readers’ poll each year, and Bill Howe has consistently been recognized at the top of the list.

The Bill Howe Family of Companies has over 60 plumbers on the road each day taking care of over 200 customers in their service & repair, drains, water heaters, and gas and water jobs. They also have divisions in heating & air and restoration & flood remediation making them a one-stop-shop for high quality work and excellent customer service.

