Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn* *Photos are of builder's similar completed homes. The exquisite, densely wooded natural beauty of these home sites offers a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Chicago real estate broker Suzanne Olivieri of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has been selected to represent sales and marketing of a new residential development in the Glen Ellyn, Illinois community to be known as Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn. The Development is located on Maya Court, Sheehan Avenue East to Sunnybrook Road South to Maya Court just South of Jenna Court.

“I am thrilled to represent Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn,” said Olivieri. She continued, “For those seeking to live in a luxury residence that completely suits their taste and meets every wish, there is no better option than to custom build. The exquisite, densely wooded natural beauty of these home sites offers a once in a lifetime opportunity. Close to downtown Glen Ellyn, Interstate 355, top rated schools, shopping and transportation, Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn is a win-win for buyers offering the best of city living while maintaining the charm of the countryside.”

Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn is a luxury residential community consisting of 10 generously sized lots ranging from 1/3 to over ½ acre. Three of the lots have already sold. McKeown Classic Homes, a builder known for producing high-end homes of exceptional quality and craftsmanship, is offering the lots and will work with buyers to create a completely custom residence. Alternately, a buyer could purchase a lot directly.

According to Olivieri, every home is custom built by the owner and a team of experts, so every home is truly unique. Prices for lots with homes start in the low $1 million range, though depend upon the buyer’s customization choices. Prices for lots start in the low $300,000s.

To learn more about Brookhaven of Glen Ellyn, please click here or contact Suzanne Olivieri at 708.710.1128 or email her at solivieri(at)KoenigRubloff.com.

