The data breach at Equifax that affected over 143 million people highlights the immediate and critical need to protect all data utilized in a consumer credit check. Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com offers a comment on the recent breach: “Individuals need to protect their personal data as do landlords/property managers that use this data to qualify an applicant as a part of tenant background check.”

The Equifax data breach is one of the largest events to affect the country and is seemingly part of a growing trend of large scale data breaches. Many governmental agencies are springing into investigative action in response to the Equifax breach.

From a recent opinion piece by Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Attorney General, on FoxNews.com (Oct. 04, 17):

Tuesday, Equifax admitted the largest data breach in U.S. history affected 2.5 million more people than was previously disclosed. At least 145.5 million Americans' personal information was compromised.

Immediately after Equifax disclosed this massive breach, I directed my Bureau of Consumer Protection to open an investigation and invite other attorneys general to join our probe. That investigation has grown to include 47 state attorneys general from both parties plus the District of Columbia. We've issued subpoenas and are working together to get to the bottom of it, protect consumers and force change in corporate behavior. (1)

As the investigation continues and the number of individuals affected grow the effects of this breach will certainly expand.

Adam Almeida, President and CEO of TenantScreeningUSA.com comments: “An event such as this clearly highlights the need for landlords and property managers to protect data gathered as part of tenant screening. A best practice remains that landlords and property managers work closely with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening company in order to ensure the transmission of data is protected.”

Private Citizens are obviously upset and recent opinion polls suggest the desire to change law.

From a recent post to WashingtonPost.com (Oct. 05, 17):

Fifty-four percent of respondents think Equifax should lose its ability to act as a credit bureau. People said they wanted to join a class-action lawsuit against the credit bureau (26.5 percent).

And an overwhelming majority (83 percent) said they either “strongly agree” or “somewhat agree” that more rigorous legislation and oversight is needed to protect consumer credit information. (2)

Almeida adds: “When there is a significant call to action new laws will be enacted and these laws could have an impact on tenant screening if only from the manner in which data is collected and, ultimately, controlled. Now is the time for a landlord and/or property manager to work with a well-qualified third-party tenant screening agency to ensure protection of data.”

