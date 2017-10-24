Stacey Ness, PharmD, RPh, CSP, MSCS, AAHIVP

Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS) announced Stacey Ness, Pharm.D, RPh, CSP, MSCS, AAHIVP will become the next President, serving a two-year term effective January 1, 2018.

Dr. Ness brings a wealth of clinical expertise in Ig therapy, as well as a strong leadership background in her professional career. She has worked in both national specialty pharmacy and payer organizations and has experience in clinical management, adherence and persistency programs, as well as chronic disease cost optimization strategies. Dr. Ness has been actively involved in IgNS leadership committees since 2014. She is active in multiple healthcare and policy organizations. Dr. Ness is a multiple sclerosis certified specialist, a credentialed HIV Pharmacist, a Certified Specialty Pharmacist, and currently serves as the Senior Director of Specialty Clinical Services at Managed Health Care Associates, Inc., a health care services and technology organization based in Florham Park, NJ.

“We are very pleased to have Stacey assume the role of President of our organization,” said Luba Sobolevsky, Pharm.D., the founding executive director of IgNS. “Her experience and insight into the clinical practice as well as the industry will provide us with a unique blend of strength in strategy, advancement of education, implementation of standards, member development and engagement, and innovative industry collaborations. Stacey’s work will be essential to IgNS, as we seek to serve our multi-disciplinary healthcare and patient community, and the industry in new and compelling ways.”

The current president of IgNS, Amy Clarke, RN, IgCN, will be transitioning to immediate past president on January 1, 2018. Ms. Clarke’s tenure is notable for the development and expansion of IgNS’ multi-disciplinary membership and educational platform, as well as the publication of the IgNS Ig Therapy Standards of Practice. Amy will continue her commitment to leadership at IgNS by working with Dr. Ness during this transition period, and assuming the responsibilities of leading the Educational Development Committee, starting immediately.

“IgNS is regarded as the central organization in the Ig therapy field and is unique in its ability to bring together stakeholders across multiple disease states and disciplines. This organization is critical to the practice of nurses, pharmacists and physicians who treat chronically ill patients with lifesaving Ig therapy, as well as the industry that supports them,” said Dr. Ness. "I appreciate Amy Clarke’s tireless efforts as the current president of IgNS and look forward to working closely with her on the IgNS leadership transition, and in Amy’s new role at IgNS in the upcoming years. I look forward to extending the IgNS platforms and addressing the needs of healthcare professionals, patients, and our industry. It’s a great honor to serve as the next IgNS President and to work with and lead this very dedicated, passionate organization,” she added.

About IgNS

Ig National Society is a professional organization dedicated to the advancement and sustaining of Ig therapy practice across clinical indications and areas of practice. IgNS reaches 45,000 healthcare professional subscribers, and has over 1,500 active members.

The mission of IgNS is to:

