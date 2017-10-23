“We are extremely proud and honored to partner with the Milwaukee Public Schools,” said Evan Erdberg, CEO of PLI, “With access to Chromebooks and quality internet, education in MPS has no boundaries now."

Proximity Learning Inc. (PLI) is proud to announce a new partnership with the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS), the largest school district in the state of Wisconsin. This partnership will empower MPS to provide: German, French, Chinese, Spanish and American Sign Language in every middle and high school that has students interested in taking the class for credit. Through this new alliance, MPS students will have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals without any sacrifices to current faculty, methods, or resources while the district manages the challenge of the Wisconsin Teacher Shortage crisis.

“We are extremely proud and honored to partner with the Milwaukee Public Schools,” said Evan Erdberg, CEO of PLI, “With access to Chromebooks and quality internet, education in MPS has no boundaries now, we are able to connect some of the country’s best teachers with their students that want to learn no matter where they are located. Using our virtual instructional model school districts now have a backup plan for when they can’t find a teacher locally.”

The real power of this program is that students will be learning from master teachers streamed live into their classrooms each day from around the country. Students will log into the class via a Chromebook, see the teacher on the screen, and the teacher will see them through the webcam and will lead the instruction the same way a teacher would if they were physically there in person. The student will raise their hand to ask questions, be placed in small groups to work on projects, and even have their parents meet the teacher during parent conference nights.

Teacher shortages have become increasingly problematic in Wisconsin making it profoundly harder for districts to locate and identify qualified teachers. Milwaukee Public Schools is pioneering the use of Virtual teachers in their schools to ensure all students receive the education they deserve.

About Milwaukee Public Schools: well known as the largest district in Wisconsin, MPS sees each student as a valuable resource and is dedicated to providing them with a world-class education. Their district mission is committed to every student by providing them with high quality instruction, a well-rounded educational experience, and the support necessary to be college or career ready.

About Proximity Learning Inc: Proximity Learning Inc. is a K-12 virtual staffing company catering to students ranging from kindergarten to high school. Proximity Learning has served over 150 school districts. Proximity Learning has been rated as one of the top K-12 Virtual Staffers in the nation, boasting the highest quality teachers, most innovative virtual classrooms, and the reputation as a flexible learning solution to both public and private school districts. Learn more: http://proxlearn.com/.