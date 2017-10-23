The Riyadh-based Derayah Financial, a company licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), has signed an agreement with Mayar Capital, a leading global portfolio management company based in London, for the distribution of a global product on equity portfolio management.

Derayah Financial is a pioneer in investment solutions, given its transparent, independent, and easy approach. This is supported by a team that has deep and quality expertise in asset management and financial analysis in the Saudi, GCC and global markets.

Derayah aims to benefit from the experience of Mayar Capital, which achieves long-term high returns through its "value-investing" strategy. The company relies on long-term investments in companies with strong financial position, sustainable strategies, and long-term growth opportunities, while committing to a conservative valuation of their shares. This agreement enables Derayah's clients to benefit from the growth in the global stock markets under a global award-winning and excellent management.

Mohammed Al-Shammasi, Chief Executive Officer of Derayah Financial, said Derayah is glad to sign this deal with Mayar Capital, which marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership in global equities investment.

"Through this partnership, we aim to leverage world-class expertise in this area,” he said. “We have seen that Mayar Capital is distinguished in the management of global portfolios and that's why we chose it to seal this exclusive partnership." He added: "Derayah Financial seeks to provide the best investment solutions and help clients diversify their investments. The global stock market offers tremendous investment opportunities, but it requires successful expertise to achieve the best return on investment (ROI)."

CEO and Founding Partner of Mayar Capital, Abdul Aziz Al-Naim, voiced gratitude and excitement over this partnership between Mayar Capital and Derayah Financial.

"Mayar Capital has been able to achieve higher returns on investment than other global portfolio managers in America and Europe since its establishment in 2011 and over the past six years,” he said. Mayar Capital looks for global investment opportunities that are not confined to any type of securities, a specific market, capital, offering, geographical area, or sector. The main objective is to find investment opportunities that benefit investors in the long term.

Al-Naim added: "We look forward to bringing the experience and expertise to the Kingdom. We are proud of our partnership with Derayah Finance given the company’s deep experience and insight in the stock management and investment portfolios market."