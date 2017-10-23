Blog2Social could help save US companies a total of more than 500 million man-hours annually

Adenion, a leading developer of content marketing software, today launches its Blog2Social social media automation tool, which could help save US companies a total of more than 500 million man-hours annually** and boost sales through greater social media engagement.

Blog2Social helps business owners, marketers and bloggers save time and boost their content marketing by automating, customizing, scheduling and promoting their content across all major social media networks.

A recent study, published in Forbes, shows that consistent, multiple weekly publishing of blog posts, content marketing, and social sharing can lead to 3 to 4 times the amount of customer traffic to company sites: http://bit.ly/2hhNkDk -increasing customer engagement, loyalty, and sales.

Melanie Tamble CEO of Adenion states: “There’s no point in producing great content if you don’t promote it widely - this is very time consuming and could require additional staff. Blog2Social allows you to get your content in front of the largest possible audience worldwide using existing resources.”

94% of small businesses now use blogs and content marketing as a key part of their marketing strategy, but often fail to promote it adequately, according to research published in Forbes: http://bit.ly/2yTIxyY

Blog2Social now offers an affordable way for all content marketers and bloggers to automate and customise social media posts across every major social media network by automatically generating the most appropriate post content format, for each channel, at the ideal time of day, to maximize customer audiences.

Chris Abraham, a top 50 social media influencer and Biznology contributor (http://bit.ly/2gdRzDE), tested Blog2Social and quantified the time and effort it can save to promote posts, affirming: “You know the hell I go through every time I publish a blog post? [...] Well, I have it automated now. Blog2Social removes all social sharing pain [...] and saves at least 1/2 hour of promotional work (per post) before I move on to my next task."

Ms.Tamble adds: “Blog2Social is by far the most competitively priced tool for small businesses, amplifying marketing content to the greatest number of social channels, at a fraction of the cost of other software. Now businesses and bloggers of all sizes have a truly affordable way to ensure that their messages resonate right across the social media space; engaging customers, creating trust, loyalty, and sales.”

Blog2Social, developed in Germany, is the leading blogging and social media marketing tool in Europe, now available to companies and bloggers across the USA.

** Total Man-hour annual savings figures based on US employer businesses generating 4 social media posts per week (saving ½ man-hour per post) http://sbecouncil.org/about-us/facts-and-data/

About Adenion:

Adenion, based in Germany, is one of Europe’s leading developers of martech software, helping thousands of companies to automate their marketing and communications activities and interact with millions of customers worldwide. Adenion’s flagship product, Blog2Social (web app and Wordpress plugin), is a complete solution for company content marketers, bloggers and communications professionals who want to use the minimum amount of time to get the maximum impact from their content, across the widest range of social media networks, at the most competitive price.

