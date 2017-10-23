Make any DIY Drywall Project Look Professional with Minimal Effort

Get a clean professional finish This is a new way for DIYers to get the job done quickly that doesn’t require months of practice, and best of all it looks like a professional did it.

Now there is an easy way to complete your DIY drywall projects with less mess that will leave you enjoying your work for years to come: The MudGun™.

The MudGun is the first-ever patented tool that allows drywall novices to complete mudding projects in less time with less sanding. The MudGun is easy to use and comes with several features depending on your mudding project needs.

“This is a new way for DIYers to get the job done quickly that doesn’t require months of practice, and best of all it looks like a professional did it,” explains Daniel McKenzie, owner of Ingersoll Products Inc., the company that invented the product. “The MudGun is the perfect tool for any homeowner to have as part of their tool kit because it is so easy to use; it’s perfect for small repairs and the more you use it, the more confidence you gain towards larger projects.”

The MudGun is unique because it has the ability to load drywall mud (joint compound) directly from a five gallon bucket for larger jobs. The caulking gun-style shaft has a suction plunger and comes with a loading ring that inserts into the bucket. The joint compound is pulled into the MudGun and then applied to the wall. The MudGun also comes with a cap for the loading ring, so that you won’t have your mud dry out on you.

For smaller jobs we have introduced an industry first creation – The MudPak™, a tube of pre-mixed general purpose joint compound that is inserted directly into the MudGun. Using the MudPak is the easiest way for a DIYer to apply joint compound without making a huge mess.

The MudGun is similar to a caulking gun dispenser and comes with three different attachable nozzles: one for the inside corners, one for taping flat joints, and a finishing head. The finishing head has a patented diaphragm to ensure a smooth and consistent application every time by allowing the user to choose the precise thickness of mud being applied, and has crown control to anticipate the shrinkage during the drying process. Whether using a MudPak, or pulling from a bucket for larger jobs, the MudGun is the only product that helps the DIYer from start to finish.

Because the MudGun allows consistent and smooth applications, less mud is used and therefore less waste is created. This also cuts down on the hours of grueling sanding once the mud has dried. The instructions, including several tips and tricks can be found on the MudGun YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnVzaAaTogHl6mjnaV5JAGg/featured) as well as in the pamphlet that accompanies the product.

Ingersoll Products Inc. has received great reviews and testimonials from a number of DIYers and Tradespeople. According to Lehann, an avid DIYer, the MudGun makes drywall tasks a breeze: “I found getting used to it very intuitive. It was lightweight and easy to manipulate. I loved the results, and it has built my confidence in terms of applying joint compound. I will recommend the MudGun to anyone.”

The MudGun is an easy to learn and quick to clean tool that can be reused for all your mudding projects and is backed by Ingersoll Products Inc. with a conditional lifetime guarantee. The MudGun, along with the MudPaks and other accessories can be purchased online at https://shop.themudgun.com

“We encourage all DIY’ers to give the MudGun a try and tell us what you think, we truly believe the MudGun will become an essential tool in every household, just like a hammer or screwdriver,” McKenzie says.

About Ingersoll Products Inc.

Ingersoll Products Inc. is a privately owned, innovative plastic injection molding company based in Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada that has been operating since 1976. The company makes a variety of products for the building and renovation market such as the E-Z- Patch and Fence Pixels…. Showing their dedication to making plastic products that improve our lives by making cumbersome tasks easier.

