YachtBedding.com Announces New Website Launch

YachtBedding.com proud to launch their newly redesigned website for custom boat mattresses and bedding. Many updates have been added to enhance the customer experience. The ability to purchase full bedding collections, clear concise instructions on how to order, upfront pricing and new fabric choices and categories are just a few of the enhancements.

Since all beds on boats vary greatly from model year to year and manufacturer, Yachtbedding.com has a simple 3 tier pricing structure based on the width of the mattress at the widest point, to figure out pricing. Almost all boats fall into a Small (up to 38” wide), Medium (39-60” wide) and Large (61-74”) for pricing. It is important to the YachtBedding.com team to make buying a yacht mattress and custom boat linens easy.

"To help simplify the process, the Best Selling Boat Bedding Package page has been implemented where clients can order an entire package with a simple mouse click. We have put together great looking fabric collections hto help take the guess work out of the process. The company's goal is to make your stateroom a STATEMENT room!" - Shannon Baldwin, the owner of YachtBedding.com.

In addition to the website upgrade, YachtBedding.com has also added Sferra Fine Linens to their line. Many people are already familiar with Sferra, and recognize it for their home, but having it made custom for their boat, is very exciting. Sferra offers a line of sheets and blankets in a variety of colors and embroidery detail. The boat bedding resource also carries Bello Towels, which are known to be fade resistant in the sun and resistant to most cleaning and bleaching products, which being very soft and absorbent.

YachtBedding.com has over 17 years of custom boat sheets and bedding design experience and proud with the customer service they provide. Many repeat customers report the excellent quality of their custom boat sheets and bedding and appreciates the personal touch when picking up their new bedding. The website showcases hundreds of pattern on file from Sea Ray, Beneteau, Prestige, Viking, Tiara, Hatteras, Carver and many, many more.

Visit http://yachtbedding.com when it is time to replace your boat mattress or give your stateroom a new look with custom boat bedding and they will be happy to help.

