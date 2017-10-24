The 29th ARTS Awards Announces Candelabra as a Finalist

At Candelabra, our passion is seeking out trends and exploring new designs so that our style remains fresh and exciting, while still maintaining a timeless feel. Our evolving selection of designer home goods is what sets us apart and allows us to bring unique and elevated decor to our customers. Past News Releases RSS

The 29th annual ARTS Awards has nominated Candelabra as a finalist once again. The Dallas Market Center, producer of the arts award and the creative home furnishing network, present an international award show every January. The ARTS awards highlights those in the home industry. It honors the best in categories such as: manufacturing, retailers, designers and sales reps.

The ARTS Awards nominate the most prominent in the home industry. The nominations occur from a collective vote totaled from industry peers and the industry nominating committee’s votes. The committee then reviews each nominee’s submission for two days and the final winner is announced in January at the Gala at The Dallas Market Center.

Candelabra, is a local Charleston home décor store, whom prides themselves on customer service, quality, and uniqueness. By offering the latest items in furniture, lighting, mirrors, rugs and even wall art, Candelabra provides options for every style and presence. Materials like leather, bone, fur and shagreen make a bold statement that provides the seaside town of Mount Pleasant, with an endless array of options. Owner and Founder, Whitney Moore hand picks each home décor addition for Candelabra with her customer in mind. Whether Whitney is sourcing from lines like Arteriors Home, Noir and Jaipur Living, also fellow finalists at The ARTS Awards, her customers love her unique blend of styles.

Candelabra has been nominated four times for an ARTS Award for Home Accent Store and Lighting Showroom, while also winning on the 18th Annual ARTS Award for best lighting showroom. While their storefront is the life of the brand, their website, http://www.shopcandelabra.com, has drawn international clients and vendors.