Faulkner Design Group Wins 2017 Multifamily Executive Awards

Faulkner Design Group, a leading national interior architecture and design firm has been recognized by winning two 2017 Multifamily Executive Awards. Now in its 10th year, Multifamily Executive honors the industry’s best and brightest with its MFE Awards competition drawing from nearly 400 entries this year for a total of 37 winners in 21 categories. Faulkner Design Group was awarded the Grand Award - Best Amenity for Broadstone Germantown and the Merit Award - Best Reuse of Land Kapilina Beach Homes. Winners were announced at an Awards Luncheon September 19th during the MFE Conference in Las Vegas.

Awarded Best Reuse of Land, the Kapilina Beach Homes community sits on the historical site entrance of Pearl Harbor. Carmel Partners, Inc., a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm, saw great potential in what the undeveloped land and former U.S. Military base could offer along with Faulkner Design Group. The teams set out to create a resort-like experience for people who wanted to rent property in a more secluded area, west of Honolulu. “We were excited to partner with Carmel and bring the many military families, as well as the people of Hawaii, design, luxury, and functionality,” says Faulkner COO, Michelle Duncum. The redesign included a major beach renovation consisting of building rock jetties to re-landscape the shoreline from previous erosion and adding a multi-amenity community center.

The utilitarian units were transformed to enhance the experience and view or the resort’s natural beauty through complementary colors, large glass windows, and open spaces. The community center also offers inspired design, while remaining true to Hawaiian culture. Faulkner used many locally sourced materials, like Hawaiian Monkeypod Wood, to create an authentic feel as seen in many of the custom made pieces throughout the property as well as an indoor living wall (a wall of organic and live materials), using plants and flowers native to Hawaii.

Located in Nashville, Tennessee and awarded Best Amenity, Broadstone Germantown was designed to bring the city’s passion for music directly to the residents. This multifamily community, developed by Alliance Residential, includes a 5,200-square-foot Rooftop Sky Lounge with an indoor/outdoor music stage. Residents are encouraged to use the space for their own creative jam sessions while also having the ability to rent the space for private events, and often, a host for up and coming musicians and performances. The amenity, however, includes more than just a performance venue, but, a songwriter’s room, and five different sound zones that are all controlled by touch screen. The space is located on the apartment’s parking deck, separating the venue from homes as to not cause disruption. The Rooftop Sky Lounge offers beautiful views of the city, seating, a fire-pit, and ping-pong table for everyone to enjoy.

See the MFE Awards Announcement here. View Kapilina photos here.

