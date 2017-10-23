Introducing, “Dance Class Etiquette – Secrets for Success From One Dancer to Another®” by Melanie Rembrandt… available on Amazon at http://bit.ly/danceclassetiquette. Now, everyone can learn the “unwritten rules” of the dance studio.

Once only known to experienced dancers, this simple guide published by 1Win Press® reveals the helpful tips necessary to enter the world of dance, avoid unnecessary embarrassment and become a successful dancer!

Here are some of the dancer secrets inside waiting for readers:



What you should never do when you walk into a dance studio;

Questions to ask when looking for a new class;

The key things to wear and take with you (on a limited budget); and

Where to stand, what to avoid doing at all cost and much more!

Dance professionals react to this book for dancers, novices and dance enthusiasts alike…

“This etiquette is key to getting a dance job, and it comes from what dancers learn in class. Melanie shares her secrets so that other dancers can feel comfortable at the studio and be more successful.”

Christy Curtis Buss, Lakers' Family Member, Celebrity Choreographer, Actress, Model, and The Studio Art of Dance Business Owner

“You will save yourself many uncomfortable moments learning this information... these tasty tidbits eliminate the trial-and-error period that so many hopeful dancers experience. This is truly a treasure chest of instant information!”

Jim Taylor, Professional Dancer, Choreographer, Teacher, Tap Dance Columnist, and Tap Dance Historian

Author Melanie Rembrandt is a seasoned, professional dancer who has performed in hundreds of musical theater, film and television shows.

“In Dance Class Etiquette, I share insider, dance-class secrets to help others learn more about the world of dance,” states Rembrandt. “Now, instructors can easily share this information so students know what is expected of them for a successful, dance experience and to start their careers on a positive track.”

“Dance Class Etiquette – Secrets for Success from One Dancer to Another” makes a great gift for dancers, dance instructors, dance enthusiasts, and people interested in taking a dance class.

Buy a copy now on Amazon at http://bit.ly/danceclassetiquette.

About Dance Full Out®

A division of Rembrandt Communications®, LLC, Dance Full Out is a website that helps dancers, and their family and friends, get the information necessary to pursue a career in dance. Created as a community for dancers, Dance Full Out provides free information, coaching, exclusive interviews with today’s top choreographers, mentoring, and more. For more details, visit https://dancefullout.com/

Contact: Rembrandt Communications®, https://rembrandtwrites.com/, 800-PR1-0116