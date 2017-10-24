Texas Math Students to Donate Thousands to Hurricane Harvey Relief

We are grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the students of Davis Intermediate, who chose to give rather than receive.

Imagine Learning, developer of the award-winning Imagine Math digital curriculum, will host a special donation ceremony for the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief at 8:25 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on October 27 at Davis Intermediate School, Wylie ISD in Wylie, Texas.

This event represents the culmination of a nationwide campaign for Imagine Math students who chose to convert their accrued math points to dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief. After donating the most math points of any participating Texas school, students at Davis Intermediate School will act on behalf of all participants by presenting a check for $5,000 to a representative from the Red Cross.

Davis Intermediate students who participated in the Imagine Math challenge donated 184,500 math points out of the 12.5 million donated nationally. To earn those points, students completed 284 math lessons and solved 8,515 complex math problems in 10 days in mid-September.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of generosity from the students of Davis Intermediate, who chose to give rather than receive,” said Barb Rudolph, principal at Davis Intermediate School. “Their willingness to complete more math lessons in order to support the families affected by Hurricane Harvey shows an extraordinary level of maturity and selflessness.”

“This Friday we’ll see just a few of the faces that go along with all those donated math points,” said Lisa Wise, manager of motivation for Imagine Learning. “Our students continue to amaze us by doing more math so they can donate to those in need. This event is just one way to honor the efforts of Imagine Math students while also honoring those who will receive these critical funds.”

About Imagine Learning

