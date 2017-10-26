METTLER TOLEDO Launches Smart Portable pH Meter

Pro2Go Pro2Go combines ergonomic design with innovative measurement features in a low-weight instrument.

METTLER TOLEDO Process Analytics announces the launch of its Pro2Go handheld pH meter.

Portable pH meters are an excellent alternative to making lab measurements and when an in-line sensor is not required.

METTLER TOLEDO's Pro2Go combines ergonomic design with innovative measurement features in a low-weight instrument. The rugged, water-resistant meter is compatible with both analog and METTLER TOLEDO's digital Intelligent Sensor Management (ISM™) pH/redox probes. ISM's features include Plug and Measure operation for error-free setup, and predictive diagnostics that indicate when the attached sensor will need calibrated, maintained or replaced.

Compatibility with METTLER TOLEDO's ISM and analog sensors means the same pH/redox probes used for in-line measurement can also be used with Pro2Go.

The meter's storage capacity of 2,000 measurements, user and sample ID feature plus data transfer to PCs via a USB interface, allows secure data management.

"We've packed a lot of valuable features into a slim unit,” says Sabine Eisenmann, Product Manager at METTLER TOLEDO.” Pro2Go is designed to makes measurement easy and convenient, even over lengthy periods of repeated measurement."

For more information on the Pro2Go, contact Joanna Peplak: joanna.peplak(at)mt(dot)com: or visit: http://www.mt.com/Pro2Go