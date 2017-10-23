PerformanSC Supply Chain today announced the expansion of their US supply chain consulting team with the addition of Christopher Graham as Director, Global Logistics and Trade.

Christopher is a highly experienced executive that brings knowledge accumulated during through senior US domestic and international supply chain roles at multinational organizations such as Eastman Kodak Company and Johnson & Johnson and more recently through his own logistics consulting firm.

“Christopher’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge makes him a great addition to the PerformanSC team.” said Lorcan Sheehan, CEO PerformanSC Supply Chain.

“We have built our practice on providing specialist supply chain resources with deep functional expertise to accelerate performance improvement and enable supply chain transformation. We are fortunate that we were able to find someone of Christopher’s caliber who also shares our ethos of innovation and exceptional customer service.”

About PerformanSC Supply Chain:

PerformanSC Supply Chain Limited is a specialist supply chain consulting firm that brings independent practitioner-led expertise to companies looking to achieve step-function improvements in their supply chain performance, accelerate value and enable expansion into new channels and markets.

PerformanSC works with organizations across a variety of industry sectors with a particular focus on Healthcare, High Tech, Food and Drink, Consumer Goods, Retail and Logistics.