RacingJunk.com Partners with NOLA Motorsports Park

“NOLA Motorsports Park is excited to partner with Racingjunk.com,” said Scott Touchton, Sales and Marketing Director for NOLA Motorsports Park. “We've used them ourselves to sell unused vehicles and equipment with great results, and it's a no brainer for us to partner with such a great platform.”

RacingJunk.com, the world's largest online motorsports marketplace, is excited to announce its partnership with NOLA Motorsports Park. The co-marketing partnership between the two organizations will support greater awareness and attendance of events at NOLA Motorsports Park while helping to increase brand recognition for RacingJunk.com among fans and competitors who can benefit from its services.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, Racingjunk.com is a “one-stop shop” for those looking to buy, sell, trade or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. With more than 850,000 registered members and 28,000 classified ads, the website generates over two million visits each month.

NOLA Motorsports Park is a 750 acre special event and racing venue 20 minutes from the French Quarter of New Orleans. It’s home to a 2.75 mile road course, 7 acre skidpad and a multi-configuration outdoor kart track. The park hosts open track days, club racing, arrive and drive karting, karting leagues and race series, year round supercar driving experiences with Xtreme Xperience and more. With its meeting spaces and event facilities as well as proximity to New Orleans, NOLA is supremely suited to host private and corporate events such as bachelor parties, client entertainment and teambuilding.

“NOLA Motorsports Park is excited to partner with Racingjunk.com,” said Scott Touchton, Sales and Marketing Director for NOLA Motorsports Park. “We've used them ourselves to sell unused vehicles and equipment with great results, and it's a no brainer for us to partner with such a great platform.”

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, “We’re thrilled to be partnering with NOLA Motorsports Park. RacingJunk caters to many different types of racing, and NOLA Motorsports Park features great tracks for several of these. The RacingJunk community should get a lot of enjoyment from the news we’ll bring them with this partnership."

To learn more about NOLA Motorsports Park, visit their website at NOLAMotor.com. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.