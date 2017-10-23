Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is pleased to announce that Patsy Bryan, an industry veteran with more than 28 years’ real estate experience, has recently joined the professionals at the St. Simons Longview office location.

Patsy is one of the most knowledgeable residential real estate agents in the area and is recognized for her exceptional results and commitment to excellence. She is a member of the Circle of Excellence and Oglethorpe Award recipient. Patsy will focus her real estate efforts on residential and luxury real estate on St. Simons Island and Sea Island.

“I am honored to welcome Patsy Bryan to our real estate team,” said Pat Cooper, President and Broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate. “Patsy is a true professional and is a perfect fit for our company as we continue to redefine the real estate experience. Her proven track record and local market expertise are unsurpassed in the Golden Isles.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate, which is independently owned and operated, became a member of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network, operated by HSF Affiliates LLC, earlier this year. Since that time, it has earned a host of honors and welcomed several new professionals to the highly successful real estate team.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hodnett Cooper Real Estate

Hodnett Cooper Real Estate is a family-owned and operated company with three offices throughout the Golden Isles offering a full range of real estate services including real estate sales, residential rentals, property management and commercial sales. The brokerage is the premier real estate company in southeast coastal Georgia with a professional and diverse team of agents. Visit http://www.BHHSHodnettCooper.com.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.