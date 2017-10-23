Baltimore County Public Schools and many of our district partners across the country, are using digital curriculum to make it possible for classroom teachers to personalize instruction to meet the needs of all students.

Apex Learning, known for rigorous, standards-based digital curriculum proven to increase student achievement, is pleased to announce Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) will be presenting at the 2017 iNACOL Symposium. Dr. Lisa Williams, the director of equity and cultural proficiency for BCPS, will lead the presentation “Ignite the Potential of All Students: Baltimore County Public Schools is Closing the Achievement Gap and Raising the Bar through its Commitment to Equity of Opportunity” on Tuesday, October 24 from 10 – 11 a.m.

In her presentation, Dr. Williams will cover key factors to consider when rolling out a district-wide initiative equity initiative. Participants will gain an understanding of how the methodical use of personalization for students and 1:1 professional development for educators can lead to improved student achievement as well how to effectively evaluate the success of an equity initiative and how it’s impacting student performance and educator engagement.

“Baltimore County Public Schools and many of our district partners across the country, are using digital curriculum to make it possible for classroom teachers to personalize instruction to meet the needs of all students,” said Cheryl Vedoe, CEO, Apex Learning. “The result is higher achievement for all students.”

iNACOL’s annual conference is the industry’s leading event for K-12 blended and online learning. Experts, educators, policymakers and researchers gather to network and collaborate at the conference every year. The symposium will be held October 23 – 25 at the Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orland, Florida.

Apex Learning will be discussing a variety of digital curriculum solutions and sharing client success stories in booth number 315. To schedule a meeting with Apex Learning at iNACOL, please contact sarah@swpr-group.com.

About Apex Learning

Schools and districts nationwide implement Apex Learning digital curriculum to personalize the learning experience and support success for all students—from those who are struggling to those capable of accelerating. Proven to increase outcomes, Apex Learning digital curriculum actively engages students in learning, with embedded supports and scaffolds to meet the needs of diverse learners. During the most recent school year, there were more than 3.6 million enrollments in Apex Learning digital curriculum. Headquartered in Seattle, Apex Learning is accredited by AdvancEd and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com or call 1.800.453.1454.