“A WORLD WIDE CONCERN: What is written is written. You can only experience it through life”: shows the global effect of mental illness across cultures and regions. “A WORLD WIDE CONCERN: What is written is written. You can only experience it through life” is the creation of published author, Serge Jacques, who formerly worked in the architecture field. The author’s wife, who works as a nurse, sparked an interest in working with the elderly afflicted by dementia and Alzheimer’s.

“I have been carefully examining each one of them for Martha and for David. First, I listen to Martha’s story as long as she wants to talk. I do not propose or say anything until I realize it’s time to act. Before that, I sympathize with her. I show compassion and understanding. Most of the time, the subject is about David sleeping with another woman, or David doesn’t want to help with the baby. Before I say anything to her, I’d tell David what the story is about, and I’d tell David what to say to her.” – Serge Jacques

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Serge Jacques’s new book is a study of mental illness and the effects it has on the patients and those around them. Jacques works with two elderly patients, one with Alzheimer’s and the other with Lewy Body Dementia, which motivated the author to write this book.

Jacques wishes to expose the global problem that is mental illness as it is seen across cultures and countries. Current events are contributing to a large depressed population that could develop into something worse according to the author.

This book is meant to help others understand mental illness and how it not only patients but those that are close to them. By using the experience Jacques gained as a caregiver, the author is able to paint an accurate picture of this affliction.

View a synopsis of “A WORLD WIDE CONCERN: What is written is written. You can only experience it through life.” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“A WORLD WIDE CONCERN: What is written is written. You can only experience it through life.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “A WORLD WIDE CONCERN: What is written is written. You can only experience it through life.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.