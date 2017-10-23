DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) (http://www.drtstrategies.com), a leading management and technology solutions firm, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded the company a new cybersecurity contract with USDA’s Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO), Office of Information Security (OIS) for program management support.

DRT’s engagement specifically supports Executive Order 13800: Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure as well as Executive Order Memorandum M-17-25: Reporting Guidance for Executive Order on Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure. The total value of the contract is $4 million over 3 years.

“DRT’s deep experience in cybersecurity and protecting USDA’s federal IT systems for close to a decade is an ideal match for to meet the government’s critical needs,” commented Jay Hadley, Vice President, Civilian Business Unit at DRT Strategies. “Specifically, for seven years DRT talent has successfully provided support services in program management, strategic communications, budget and acquisition and IT governance to Agency and Department level organizations across USDA. We are pleased to expand our work with USDA and OIS under this new contract to transform USDA’s cybersecurity approach.”

About USDA OIS

OIS of the U.S. Department of Agriculture secures the agency’s business by managing the risks of cyber threats and vulnerabilities and by protecting USDA agencies as they deliver IT services to their stakeholders and the American people. The OIS team’s primary purpose is making sure USDA organizations and their employees have the knowledge and tools they need to fulfill their responsibilities and to create an environment of trust for their customers.

OIS focuses on delivering comprehensive leadership and guidance in developing and implementing an enterprise-wide, trusted environment aligned to the Cybersecurity NIST standards to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover from cyber events. OIS provides a centralized threat awareness and security analytics capability, effective outreach, communications, reporting capabilities, architecture of security related products and solutions and a complete Assessment and Authorization (A&A) function via the Risk Management Framework (RMF) process for all systems.

About DRT Strategies

DRT Strategies, Inc. (DRT) is a leading management and technology consulting firm providing information technology (IT) solutions, health IT services, program management and financial management solutions to federal agencies and enterprise clients in the technology and financial services sectors. The company holds ISO 9001 certification and has achieved CMMI-DEV Level 3. DRT is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, with offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Georgia, and Kansas City, Missouri. More information on the company can be found at http://www.drtstrategies.com.