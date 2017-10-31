zSpace Releases Supplement to the Unity Curricular Framework

By adding the supplement for creating content for zSpace to our Unity Curricular Framework, we are making cutting-edge technologies accessible and available to educators everywhere.

Silicon Valley mixed reality company, zSpace, today released the Addendum to the Unity Educator Toolkit, which supplements the Unity Curricular Framework, introducing zSpace components, terminology and core concepts to Unity users worldwide. The Unity Curricular Framework offers free curriculum development resources to help educators create relevant, engaging and articulated K-12 resources. Now the zSpace supplement gives Unity users the information they need to create content for the zSpace mixed reality environment.

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. The all-in-one-computer combines elements of VR and AR to create mixed reality computing experiences that are interactive and lifelike. Each all-in-one computer features tracking eyewear and a stylus, allowing students to interact with objects and really understand the science behind them. Unlike other virtual reality solutions, such as head-mounted displays, zSpace enables interaction and group collaboration.

“Crucial to the successful adoption and growth of new technologies, such as mixed reality, is ensuring that there is relevant and engaging content available,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO, zSpace. “By collaborating with Unity to develop the zSpace supplement for its collection of curriculum development resources, we are putting the tools for creating content for our platform in the hands of thousands of learners from around the world.”

In the zSpace supplement to the Unity Curricular Framework, learners will be introduced to zSpace components, terminology and core concepts. They will identify all the hardware components of zSpace and begin to understand how pose positions allow for tracking a user’s position in a 3D environment. Learners will also study zSpace interactions, including how a user can manipulate objects in stereoscopic 3D. They will discover the factors involved with rendering objects in stereoscopic 3D and how to present the stylus pointer and beam in an application.

“At Unity, we believe the world is a better place with more creators in it. It’s our mission to enable everyone to become a creator by giving them the access, engagement and advancement they need to fulfill both their professional and aspirational goals,” said Jessica Lindl, global head of education, Unity. “By adding the supplement for creating content for zSpace to our Unity Curricular Framework, we are making cutting-edge technologies accessible and available to educators everywhere.”

For more information, visit http://response.unity3d.com/unity-educator-toolkit-whitepaper.

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, combines elements of VR and AR, on an all-in-one computer, to create lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked on the Inc. 500 list in 2016 and 2017. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.

About Unity Technologies

Unity Technologies is the creator of a flexible and high-performance end-to-end development platform used to create rich interactive 2D, 3D, VR and AR experiences. Unity’s powerful graphics engine and full-featured editor serve as the foundation to develop beautiful games or apps and easily bring them to multiple platforms: mobile devices, home entertainment systems, personal computers, and embedded systems. Unity also offers solutions and services for creating games, boosting productivity, and connecting with audiences including Unity Ads, Unity Analytics, Unity Asset Store, Unity Cloud Build, Unity Collaborate, Unity Connect and Unity Certification. Unity Technologies serves millions of registered developers including large publishers, indie studios, students and hobbyists around the globe. For more information, visit http://www.unity3d.com and to see the latest games and experiences created in Unity, go to madewith.unity.com.