TerraXML Transforms Technical Information Delivery with TerraView 4.1

Our customers know up-to-date content is critical for successful daily operations,” said Jason Duffey, Senior Vice President. “With the support of MarkLogic 9, TerraView 4.1 provides increased scalability and improved manageability.

TerraXML Inc. announces the latest release of their TerraView 4.1 platform. TerraView 4.1 serves as a foundation for building next-generation information delivery applications that reduce content retrieval time while providing device independence.

Available for cloud deployment, TerraView 4.1 provides increased functionality for managing technical information including parts and repair manuals, directives from various international regulatory authorities and internal company initiatives.

“Our customers know up-to-date content is critical for successful daily operations,” said Jason Duffey, Senior Vice President. “With the support of MarkLogic 9, TerraView 4.1 provides increased scalability and improved manageability.”

Key features and enhancements available in TerraView 4.1 include:



Support for MarkLogic 9 providing improved enterprise data governance and advanced security features

Deployments to leading cloud platforms, such as Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud

Single sign-on (SSO) integration with directory services

More consistent appearance across disparate standards (DITA, S1000D, iSpec 2200, PDF)

Support for a wider array of OEM maintenance manuals, including Boeing, Airbus, Sikorsky, GE, AgustaWestland, Airbus, Pratt and Whitney, and Turbomeca

About TerraXML

For over 10 years, organizations around the world have come to rely on TerraXML to power their information applications. TerraXML is focused on delivering content management solutions that enable enterprise organizations to universally access reliable data. Based near Boulder, Colorado, our solutions empower our customers with streamlined processes, reduced costs, and improved quality. For more information please visit http://www.terraxml.com.