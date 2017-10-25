CrossTec Software Releases SchoolVue EMS v4.5 for Education

essential tools in the fight to keep the benefits of technology far ahead of the harm

CrossTec Corporation announces a major release of its SchoolVue EMS eSafety and IT Asset Management software, version 4.5.

SchoolVue EMS is designed to help schools and administrators apply effective eSafety tools that are broader than just passive child protection. SchoolVue EMS gives education staff the ability to take proactive actions to help ensure the welfare of children and protect them from harm, without the help or involvement of the IT team.

eSafety measures included in SchoolVue EMS are built around its proprietary keyword and phrase monitoring engine. Keyword and phrase monitoring provides an immediate window into any student activity that might put the student at risk. The sooner teachers and administrators know there is a problem, the faster intervention can occur.

The latest release of SchoolVue EMS v4.5 expands its support and feature set with many enhancements to the already robust software package, including support for Chromebooks, Mac OSX, and iOS. New features include the ability for teachers (not just students) to “Add a Concern”, the capability to automatically snap a webcam image if a concerning phrase is detected on a device, and the capacity to change a concern to a false alarm, as well as many other features.

“CrossTec Corporation is renewing its commitment to help the education community keep our children safe. We all know the great reward that access to technology can provide to our young people. In turn, we are also constantly reminded of the risks,” says Jeff Richards, President of CrossTec. “With the release of SchoolVue EMS version 4.5 we are providing what we believe to be essential tools in the fight to keep the benefits of technology far ahead the harm.”

In addition to its powerful eSafety platform, SchoolVue EMS is also a full blown IT Asset Management tool that lets IT staff collect Hardware and Software Inventory, Manage Software Licensing, Application Metering, Internet Metering, Alerting, Software Distribution, Energy Monitoring, Print Monitoring, Mobile Inventory, Remote Control and more.

CrossTec is hosting a webinar to discuss the value of eSafety policies and SchoolVue’s role in eSafety. If you are interested in attending please register here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3883750333172532995

For more information about CrossTec SchoolVue eSafety, IT Asset Management, Classroom Management or CrossTec’s full line of IT management products, along with free evaluations and online resources please visit http://www.crossTecsoftware.com/emseducation.html.

About CrossTec Corporation

CrossTec Corporation, headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, has been a leading provider of software solutions that simplify network and classroom management since 1996. CrossTec's mission is to empower teachers and IT managers by offering a combination of education and enterprise-tested products, substantial feature sets, superior value, and unparalleled customer service. For more information on CrossTec Corporation or the CrossTec family of products, please visit CrossTecSoftware.com. CrossTec has distribution partners across the world for their vast array of software solutions. If you are interested in finding out how your organization can become part of CrossTec’s distribution network, please contact info (at) crosstecsoftware (dot) com.