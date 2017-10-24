Levinson & Associates Acquires Orlando Insurance Agency

Levinson and Associates is proud to announce a merger-acquisition with Creekmore Insurance Group. Levinson brings agents to a new level with exclusive marketing programs, Turn-Key I-Genius sales platform & exclusive life/annuity products. With their multiple electronic platforms, on line licensing, E-app/drop tickets, CRM tools, Xrae auto underwriting, I-Pipeline full suite, 5 different lead programs, and a free retail website to all agents and much more, we feel this was an excellent move for Creekmore and their agents. Levinson & Associates would like to welcome all members of the Creekmore Marketing team to the Levinson Family, including John, Christianne, Susan, Ron, Robert, and Eric.

About Levinson & Associates

Levinson & Associates, Inc. is a National Insurance Marketing Company domiciled in Florida since 1972. As such, we specialize in the servicing of our field force, and the distribution of the most competitive products for term, universal life, whole life, simplified issue, annuities, and survivorship products.

We are a full service marketing company equipped to help during the entire underwriting process. From our most inexpensive term, jumbo permanent products, or annuities; our administrative staff, with over 100 years of combined insurance experience, stands ready and very able to help with all your insurance needs.

In 1998, William Levinson brought his marketing and management experience to the insurance industry. He is today a very successful Managing Partner for Levinson & Associates. Bill continues to service both new and existing agents representing our entire portfolio. William brings a youthful exuberance and enthusiasm, and servicing our agents remains his number one priority. We all want to sincerely thank you for allowing us the opportunity to quote, help, and service all of your insurance needs. IG @billylevinson